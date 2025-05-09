The National Military Spouse Network Releases White Paper, 'Reapproaching The Military-To-Civilian Transition: Supporting Military Spouse Transitions Supports Veterans'

Report Identifies Importance of Continuity of Support and Attracting the Next Generation of Service Members to Maintain Military Readiness and National Security

LORTON, Va., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Military Spouse Network ( NMSN ), the premiere organization supporting the professional and personal growth of the nation's military spouses, today released its annual National Military Spouse Network White Paper . The latest report, "Reapproaching the Military-to-Civilian Transition: Supporting Military Spouse Transitions Supports Veterans" , examines the need to view military spouses as a key factor in the successful transition of service members to veteran status and addresses the avoidable gaps in that support.

"This report takes a wholistic view of the military transition process and the need to recognize the distinct and critical role military spouses play within the military community," said Sue Hoppin, Founder and President of NMSN. Research consistently demonstrates a strong correlation between military spouse satisfaction and well-being with mission readiness."

According to White House Executive Order 14100, one in five military families "cite challenges with spousal employment as a reason when considering leaving active-duty service." These statistics underscore the undeniable connection between family stability and force retention, making the successful transitions of spouses into and out of military life a national security imperative.

A 2023 Blue Star Families survey found that "the proportion of active-duty family respondents who were likely to recommend military service has dropped by nearly half from 2016, when it was 55% to just 32% in 2023." The survey also found that veteran respondents who experienced a smooth transition "were more likely to recommend service to a young person in their family." Strengthening transition programs for military and veteran spouses would improve family outcomes and help reverse damaging anti-military service narratives that have stunted recruitment. A smooth, successful transition reinforces a positive view of military life and creates families who are eager to share their experiences, helping attract the next generation of service members.

NMSN has identified five key areas of focus so military spouses can remain empowered contributors to their families, communities, and careers during the critical transition process. They are:



Expand research to examine the impact of transition on veteran spouses' mental health, career development, and identity formation, ensuring their unique challenges are fully understood and addressed.



Strengthen community support by fostering peer networks for veteran spouses to mitigate emotional isolation and expanding local programs that connect spouses to professional opportunities and resources.



Extend resources by increasing eligibility timelines for federal, private, and nonprofit programs to at least three years post-service, aligning with the realities of reintegration.

Allow veterans to transfer federal hiring preferences to their spouses within the first five years post-service, promoting career continuity and economic stability during the transition.

Develop tailored transition resources that prioritize long-term career preparation, including skill-building, mentorship, and career GS career ladder programs, to ensure sustainable employment pathways for veteran spouses.

About National Military Spouse Network

Founded in 2010, the National Military Spouse Network (NMSN) delivers ongoing personal and professional development for military spouses by providing quality content, mentoring, networking opportunities and resources, including a monthly newsletter and free bi-annual digital magazine. The NMSN is dedicated to removing barriers to military spouse employment and entrepreneurship through informed advocacy in support of military spouses, and by extension their families, throughout every stage of military life. For more information on NMSN, visit . Follow NMSN on Twitter at @NMSNetwork or join the Facebook community at

Media Contact:

Laura Liebeck

845-440-7974

[email protected]

SOURCE National Military Spouse Network

