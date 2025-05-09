Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi To Host 'Thrive In 2025' Event For Aspiring Knowledge Entrepreneurs

Thrive in 2025 virtual event by Tony and Dean

Thrive in 2025 is a global virtual training event co-hosted by Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi. Focused on helping individuals succeed in the Knowledge Economy.

- Tony RobbinsFL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- World-renowned performance strategist Tony Robbins and bestselling author Dean Graziosi have announced the launch of Thrive in 2025, a free, three-day virtual event designed to equip everyday individuals with the tools to thrive in the evolving Knowledge Economy. Set to take place May 15–17, 2025, the event offers actionable guidance for those ready to turn their knowledge, skills, and life experience into scalable income and impact.About Thrive in 2025 Virtual EventThrive in 2025 responds to a growing shift in how people pursue career fulfillment and financial independence. The free, interactive event brings together top speakers, live coaching, and implementation tools to support individuals in leveraging their personal stories and expertise to build digital-first businesses.Over three days, participants will learn how to identify their unique value, build confidence, develop offers, and enter the marketplace with clarity. The event will include insights from leaders across entrepreneurship, wellness, coaching, and mindset."We designed Thrive in 2025 to meet people where they are, no matter their background or experience," said Dean Graziosi, co-host and co-creator. "We're in a time when everyday people can create extraordinary impact and income by sharing what they already know. This event provides the blueprint to get started."Understanding the Knowledge EconomyThe Knowledge Economy refers to the booming sector in which individuals generate income by sharing skills, experience, or subject-matter expertise through coaching, consulting, courses, and digital content.According to Forbes, the global e-learning market-a core segment of the Knowledge Economy-is projected to exceed $375 billion by 2026. In parallel, recent surveys show that over 60% of people prefer learning from relatable individuals online rather than traditional classroom or corporate formats."If you've ever explained how to do something to a friend-from budgeting to baking-you've already participated in the Knowledge Economy," said Tony Robbins. "We want to show people how to turn that experience into something meaningful, scalable, and sustainable."Event Overview: Three Days of Strategy and ExecutionThrive in 2025 is structured to provide not just inspiration, but implementation. Each day builds upon the last, with sessions that combine strategy, live exercises, and real-world case studies:- Day 1: Focuses on clarity-helping participants define their purpose, audience, and initial offer.- Day 2: Introduces the Y.E.S. Method, a framework to ethically present offers and create consistent income.- Day 3: Supports execution-guiding attendees through launch planning and scaling strategies.Registered attendees will also receive a downloadable workbook, access to a global peer community, and limited-time replays for on-demand viewing.==> ACCESS LINK: Free registration is available at Thrive in 2025 official event websiteFeatured SpeakersIn addition to Robbins and Graziosi, Thrive in 2025 will feature an array of speakers offering diverse expertise:- Matthew McConaughey – Academy Award-winning actor and author of Greenlights, speaking on purpose and clarity.- Jay Shetty – Bestselling author and former monk, sharing insights on authenticity and mission alignment.- Lisa Nichols – Motivational speaker and founder of Motivating the Masses, offering guidance on storytelling and confidence.- Radhi Devlukia – Entrepreneur and wellness advocate, focusing on sustainable success through wellness.- Gary Brecka – Human biologist, presenting on optimizing focus and energy.- Jillian Turecki – Relationship coach, teaching emotional resilience as a foundation for success.These speakers represent a multidisciplinary approach to thriving in today's economy-balancing business strategy with mental, emotional, and physical alignment.Who Should AttendThis event is tailored for:- Aspiring entrepreneurs unsure of how to start a business- Working professionals seeking additional income or purpose- Educators, coaches, and service providers ready to expand their impact- Creators and side-hustlers looking to build sustainable online businessesThere is no prior business experience required. The training is suitable for individuals with varied backgrounds and interests.Event Details- Dates: May 15 – 17, 2025- Time: 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET daily- Format: Live and fully virtualBonus: Participants receive a digital workbook and access to a private online communityVIP upgrades will also be available for those who want extended coaching or networking access.A Track Record of TransformationTony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have co-hosted several large-scale online trainings in recent years, with past events drawing millions of global participants. Their prior events such as Time to Thrive and The Game Has Changed have earned praise for being high-value, low-barrier educational experiences."The feedback from previous attendees has been overwhelmingly positive. Many people reported launching their first offers, gaining their first clients, or shifting their mindset completely after just a few days," said Graziosi.How to RegisterRegistration for Thrive in 2025 is now open. Those interested can visit the official event page to reserve a free ticket. Attendees will receive an email confirmation with login details, event schedule, and access to pre-event materials. No credit card is required for general admission.Registration is free but limited - To reserve a spot for the Thrive In 2025 Event, please click here.About the HostsAbout Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a globally recognized peak performance strategist, bestselling author, and entrepreneur who has impacted more than 50 million people across 100 countries. With over four decades of experience, Robbins is best known for his high-energy live events and practical tools for personal growth, leadership, and business success. His mission is to empower individuals to break through limitations and unlock their full potential.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and educator with over 25 years of experience in business and personal development. Known for his ability to simplify complex concepts, Dean has helped millions of people around the world gain clarity, build confidence, and take action toward their goals. His work focuses on helping individuals turn their life experiences into valuable knowledge-based businesses.

Christopher Ngoka

KhrisDigital Marketing LLC

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.