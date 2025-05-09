Baby Foot® Joins Conscious Beauty At Ulta Beautytm--Cleaner, Kinder Self-Care For All

The cult-favorite foot peel is now part of Ulta Beauty's industry-leading initiative spotlighting clean, ethical, and transparently made beauty products.

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The original Baby Foot , the leader in simple and effective at-home foot care, is proud to announce its official inclusion in Conscious Beauty at Ulta BeautyTM , the retailer's hallmark program committed to delivering transparency, safety, sustainability, and positive impact across its product offerings.

This milestone aligns with Baby Foot's ongoing mission: delivering effective skincare solutions while prioritizing health-conscious ingredients and responsible business practices. Baby Foot joins a curated group of brands that meet Conscious Beauty standards across four of the program's five key pillars: Clean Ingredients, Cruelty-Free, Vegan, and Positive Impact.

"We're honored to be recognized within Ulta Beauty's Conscious Beauty program," said Vera Gibbons, Managing Partner and CEO of Baby Foot USA. "It's a powerful step forward in our commitment to offering not just highly effective skincare-but skincare that aligns with today's conscious consumer values."

Why It Matters:



Clean & Vegan: Baby Foot's gentle, yet powerful formula is free from harsh additives and made with naturally derived extracts-now certified under Ulta Beauty's Clean Ingredients and Vegan guidelines.

Cruelty-Free Commitment: Baby Foot has never tested on animals, and now stands tall among Ulta's trusted cruelty-free options. Positive Impact: Baby Foot continues to support ethical and mindful practices that align with the Conscious Beauty mission.

Since launching in the U.S., Baby Foot has gained a cult following, garnering thousands of glowing reviews and viral buzz for its unique exfoliating process-one that leaves feet baby soft without the need for scrubbing or scraping. Now, as part of Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty, Baby Foot empowers consumers to make even more informed decisions while indulging in effective, feel-good skincare.

Baby Foot is available at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and on Ulta. To sample Baby Foot products email: [email protected] .

About Baby Foot: Baby Foot stands as the pioneer in its field, offering a one-of-a-kind foot peel that transforms rough calloused feet into supple, glowing skin. Infused with 16 natural extracts, including chamomile and lemon, as well as glycolic and lactic acids, it delicately eliminates dead skin cells, delivering unparalleled results. Say goodbye to achy, dry soles and embrace the healing magic of Baby Foot-the original foot peel since 1997.

Media Contact:

Chelsea Kershaw

Media Maison

(909) 573-7237

[email protected]

SOURCE Baby Foot

