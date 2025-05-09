Shift Towards Micro-Fulfillment Centers Accelerates Demand For Urban Warehouses | Warehousing And Distribution Logistics Strategic Business Report 2025

Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehousing and Distribution Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Warehousing and Distribution Logistics was valued at US$229.0 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$301.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Warehousing and Distribution Logistics market.

What Market Trends Are Driving the Demand for Warehousing and Distribution Logistics?

Several key market trends are driving the demand for warehousing and distribution logistics, including the growth of e-commerce, the increasing complexity of global supply chains, and the emphasis on speed and efficiency.

The growth of e-commerce, driven by the proliferation of online shopping, is boosting demand for warehousing and distribution logistics services that can handle the high volume and fast-paced nature of e-commerce fulfillment.

The increasing complexity of global supply chains, with products being sourced, manufactured, and sold across multiple countries, is also driving demand for sophisticated warehousing and distribution logistics solutions that can manage the challenges of cross-border trade and ensure timely delivery.

Additionally, the emphasis on speed and efficiency in supply chains, driven by consumer expectations for fast delivery and competitive pricing, is encouraging the adoption of advanced warehousing and distribution logistics technologies and practices.

These trends are shaping the future of the warehousing and distribution logistics market, driving innovation and growth in the industry.

What Is Driving the Growth in the Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market?

The growth in the warehousing and distribution logistics market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for efficient and reliable logistics services, driven by the growth of e-commerce and the globalization of supply chains, is a major driver of market growth.

Technological advancements in automation, robotics, and digital platforms are also contributing to market growth by improving the efficiency, visibility, and flexibility of warehousing and distribution operations.

The growing emphasis on speed and efficiency in supply chains, driven by consumer expectations and competitive pressures, is further supporting the adoption of advanced warehousing and distribution logistics solutions.

Additionally, the expansion of global trade and the rise of emerging markets are creating new opportunities for growth in the warehousing and distribution logistics market. These factors, combined with the ongoing need for effective logistics solutions across various industries, are driving the expansion of the warehousing and distribution logistics market.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Warehousing and Distribution Logistics market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments outlined below.

Segments:



Business Type (Distribution Business, Warehouse Business, Value Added Service Business)

Operation Mode (Storage Operation, Roadways Distribution, Seaways Distribution, Other Operation Modes) End-Use (Manufacturing End-Use, Retail End-Use, Trade & Transportation End-Use, Healthcare End-Use, Media & Entertainment End-Use, Telecommunications End-Use, Other End-Uses)

Key Insights:



Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Distribution Business segment, which is expected to reach US$175.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Warehouse Business segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis : Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $61.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.0% CAGR to reach $62.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles : Coverage of players such as A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, AAJ Enterprise, Across Logistics, AmerTrans Logistics, Inc., Brimich Logistics and more. Complimentary Updates : Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

