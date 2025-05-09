403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Of“Khojaly Substation And Digital Control Center
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the“Khojaly" substation and the Digital Control Center owned by“Azerishig” Open Joint Stock Company, Azernews reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment