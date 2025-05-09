US Wobbles Ahead Of China Trade Talks In Geneva

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO - This week, US President Donald Trump subjected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to an Oval Office economics lesson. It did not go well.

There Trump was, telling a former central banker who studied at Harvard and Oxford that America's annual trade deficit with Canada is really a“subsidy.”

That deeply confused - Say, what?!?!? - look on Carney's face as Trump talked gibberish is all of us, but especially Chinese officials who are about to be subject to Team Trump in trade talks this weekend.

As discussions begin in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will try to do his best Carney , keeping a straight face as Trump's emissaries do their best to translate Trump's rather baroque grasp of trade.

He is an interesting sparring partner for US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. A longtime political ally of President Xi Jinping, He even attended the Chinese leader's 1987 wedding.

As a former deputy mayor of the port city of Xiamen, He innately understands the mechanics of China's state-centric economic model - and what the US-China trade deficit is and what it isn't.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that the US side may be willing to reduce tariffs, now set at a cartoonishly high 145%, to below 60% to de-escalate tensions and ease the economic pain both sides are beginning to feel. China's tariffs on US goods are currently set at 125%.

The US side will also reportedly press China to ease export restrictions on rare earth minerals used in various sensitive industries. Trump said he believed the weekend talks might result in tangible progress, with China agreeing to make concessions.

Most analysts consider this weekend more of a“touch gloves moment” than a formal on-the-clock trade deliberation. Yet this negotiation on the negotiations to come - rules of the game, logistics, definitions, etc. - will be closely watched by markets.

The same goes for world leaders dreading their own moment in the Trumpian glare. Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro's claim that the US would sign 90 trade deals in 90 days is now a punchline. Ditto for Trump's farcical I-already-have-200-trade-deals-done claim and talk of“sub-deals .”

Sensitive to the level of global eye-rolling, Trump sought to rush one of these sub-deals to the altar – with the UK. This, too, did not go well. Anyone who thinks Trump just scored a notable increase in access to Britain's economy hasn't read the details, or lack thereof.

If Trump really got the better of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, why is the American Automotive Policy Council already pushing back so hard?

Trump's handiwork here“hurts American automakers, suppliers, and auto workers,” says the group's president Matt Blunt. In fact, AAPC argues, Trump is getting bamboozled into giving UK vehicles“preferential access” to the US market, not vice versa.

Suffice to say, Bessent and Greer have quite a balancing act to pull off: translating Trump's warped views on trade dynamics to a group of old-school policymakers who know better.