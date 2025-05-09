Sanuwave Announces Q1 FY2025 Financial Results

Q1 2025 gross margin was 79.0%, versus 72.6% in Q1 2024.

GAAP Operating Income was $1.0 million for Q1 2025, an increase of $2.0 million from Q1 2024.

Company provides guidance for revenue growth of 40-50% for Q2 2025 as compared to Q2 2024

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanuwave Health, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sanuwave”) (NASDAQ: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, is pleased to provide its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Q1 2025 ended March 31, 2025



Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025, totaled $9.34 million, an increase of 61%, as compared to $5.79 million for the same period of 2024. This growth exceeded guidance of growth of 45-55% year on year for the quarter.

98 UltraMist® systems were sold in Q1 2025 up from 43 in Q1 2024, and down from 135 in Q4 2024.

UltraMist® consumables revenue increased by 43% to $5.8 million in Q1 2025, versus $4.1 million for the same quarter last year. UltraMist® revenue represented 99% of Sanuwave's overall revenues in Q1 2025.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue amounted to 79.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, versus 72.6% for the same period last year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, operating income totaled $1.0 million, an increase of $2.0 million, compared to Q1 2024, primarily as a result of the Company's continued efforts to drive profitable growth and manage expenses.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $5.7 million, driven predominantly by the change in the fair value of derivative liabilities. This compares to a net loss of $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 which was primarily driven by interest expense and the change in the fair value of derivative liabilities. Adjusted EBITDA [1] for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $2.3 million versus Adjusted EBITDA of negative $59 thousand for the same period last year.



“We're pleased to come into 2025 with some strong year on year results for Q1, which is always a bit of a slower quarter seasonally for Sanuwave and for med device in general,” said Morgan Frank, CEO.“Placing 98 new systems in the quarter (128% more than same quarter last year) is a great start to the year and some nice momentum to take into the spring. We continue to hire salespeople and to expand our commercial operations and clinical teams to support our ongoing growth while maintaining our focus on sustaining and enhancing profitability. We spent Q1 shoring up inventory levels to the targets we had discussed on prior calls and now have, for the first time, a comfortable level of both systems and applicators in stock to allow us to aggressively pursue our 'elephant hunting' strategy of engagement with larger customers without fear of product constraint limiting our efforts. Our pipeline remains strong and we remain focused on and optimistic about 2025 as a breakout year for Sanuwave. We look forward to sharing our further progress with you in future quarters.”

Certain percentages presented in this earnings release are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts and therefore may not recalculate from the rounded numbers used for disclosure purposes.

Financial Outlook

The Company forecasts Q2 2025 revenue of $10.0 to $10.7 million (40-50% increase from Q2 2024) and reiterates full year 2025 revenue guidance of $48-50 million (47-53% increase as compared to full year 2024 revenue).

[1] This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations in this release for further information.

About Sanuwave

Sanuwave Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

Sanuwave's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body's normal healing processes. Sanuwave applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024