Sanuwave Announces Q1 FY2025 Financial Results
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|9,342
|$
|5,786
|Cost of Revenues
|1,958
|1,584
|Gross Margin
|7,384
|4,202
|Gross Margin %
|79.0
|%
|72.6
|%
|Total operating expenses
|6,398
|5,252
|Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|986
|$
|(1,050
|)
|Total other expense
|(6,662
|)
|(3,478
|)
|Net Loss
|$
|(5,676
|)
|$
|(4,528
|)
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net (Loss) Income
|$
|(5,676
|)
|$
|(4,528
|)
|Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|Interest expense
|1,852
|3,560
|Depreciation and amortization
|274
|218
|EBITDA
|(3,550
|)
|(750
|)
|Non-GAAP Adjustments for Adjusted EBITDA:
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|4,901
|2,501
|Other non-cash or infrequent charges:
|Stock-based compensation
|975
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|105
|Severance agreement and legal settlement
|-
|585
|License and option agreement
|-
|(2,500
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,326
|$
|(59
|)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|8,501
|$
|10,237
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,180 and $1,147, respectively
|3,866
|3,329
|Inventory
|5,457
|4,149
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,007
|682
|Total Current Assets
|18,831
|18,397
|Non-Current Assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|449
|303
|Right of use assets, net
|761
|429
|Intangible assets, net
|3,554
|3,730
|Goodwill
|7,260
|7,260
|Total Non-current Assets
|$
|12,024
|$
|11,722
|Total Assets
|30,855
|30,119
|LIABILITIES
|Current Liabilities:
|Senior secured debt
|$
|26,037
|$
|25,305
|Accounts payable
|4,151
|3,728
|Accrued expenses
|3,581
|4,678
|Warrant liability
|13,008
|8,107
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|262
|301
|Current portion of contract liabilities
|193
|193
|Other
|36
|33
|Total Current Liabilities
|47,268
|42,345
|Non-current Liabilities:
|Lease liabilities, less current portion, net of incentives
|568
|191
|Contract liabilities, less current portion
|311
|300
|Total Non-current Liabilities
|879
|491
|Total Liabilities
|$
|48,147
|$
|42,836
|STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Preferred Stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 6,175 shares Series A, 293 shares Series B, 90 shares Series C and 8 shares Series D designated, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Common stock, par value $0.001, 2,500,000,000 shares authorized; 8,548,473 and 8,543,686 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively *
|9
|9
|Additional paid-in capital
|239,786
|238,685
|Accumulated deficit
|(257,097
|)
|(251,421
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|10
|10
|Total Stockholders' Deficit
|(17,292
|)
|(12,717
|)
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|$
|30,855
|$
|30,119
* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(In thousands, except share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|9,342
|$
|5,786
|Cost of Revenues
|1,958
|1,584
|Gross Margin
|7,384
|4,202
|Operating Expenses:
|General and administrative
|4,467
|3,675
|Selling and marketing
|1,531
|1,232
|Research and development
|208
|163
|Depreciation and amortization
|192
|182
|Total Operating Expenses
|6,398
|5,252
|Operating Income (Loss)
|986
|(1,050
|)
|Other Income (Expense):
|Interest expense
|(1,852
|)
|(3,237
|)
|Interest expense, related party
|-
|(323
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(105
|)
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|(4,901
|)
|(2,501
|)
|Other expense
|(1
|)
|(102
|)
|Other income
|92
|2,790
|Total Other Expense
|(6,662
|)
|(3,478
|)
|Net Loss
|(5,676
|)
|(4,528
|)
|Other Comprehensive Loss
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|-
|111
|Total Comprehensive Loss
|$
|(5,676
|)
|$
|(4,417
|)
|Loss per Share:
|Basic and Diluted *
|$
|(0.66
|)
|$
|(1.46
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic and Diluted *
|8,547,675
|3,099,335
* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
(In thousands, except share data)
|Common Stock
| Number of Shares
Issued and Outstanding*
|Par Value
| Additional Paid-
in Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Loss
|Total
|Balances as of December 31, 2024
|8,543,686
|$
|9
|$
|238,685
|$
|(251,421
|)
|$
|10
|$
|(12,717
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|4,787
|-
|1,101
|-
|-
|1,101
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(5,676
|)
|-
|(5,676
|)
|Balances as of March 31, 2025
|8,548,473
|$
|9
|$
|239,786
|$
|(257,097
|)
|$
|10
|$
|(17,292
|)
|Balances as of December 31, 2023
|3,041,492
|$
|3
|$
|176,979
|$
|(220,049
|)
|$
|(111
|)
|$
|(43,178
|)
|Shares issued for settlement of debt and warrants
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|111
|111
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(4,528
|)
|-
|(4,528
|)
|Balances as of March 31, 2024
|3,041,492
|$
|3
|$
|176,979
|$
|(224,577
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(47,595
|)
* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flows - Operating Activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(5,676
|)
|$
|(4,528
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities
|Stock-based compensation
|975
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|209
|136
|Amortization of right to use leases
|65
|82
|Reserve for credit losses
|33
|147
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|105
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|4,901
|2,501
|Amortization of debt issuance and debt discounts
|530
|1,553
|Accrued interest and accrued interest, related party
|-
|955
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|(570
|)
|152
|Inventory
|(1,308
|)
|490
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(325
|)
|192
|Accounts payable
|423
|(643
|)
|Accrued expenses and contract liabilities
|(774
|)
|(42
|)
|Net Cash Flows (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities
|(1,517
|)
|1,100
|Cash Flows - Investing Activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(162
|)
|(114
|)
|Net Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities
|(162
|)
|(114
|)
|Cash Flows - Financing Activities
|Proceeds from factoring, net
|-
|71
|Payments of principal on finance leases
|(57
|)
|(29
|)
|Net Cash Flows (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities
|(57
|)
|42
|Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash
|-
|111
|Net Change in Cash During Period
|(1,736
|)
|1,139
|Cash at Beginning of Period
|10,237
|1,797
|Cash at End of Period
|$
|8,501
|$
|2,936
|Supplemental Information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|1,118
|$
|971
|Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:
|Capitalize interest into senior secured debt
|202
|-
|Stock options granted in lieu of cash bonus
|117
|-
|Leased assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
|430
|-
|Warrants issued in conjunction with convertible promissory notes
|-
|2,784
|Conversion of asset-backed secured promissory notes to convertible promissory notes
|-
|4,584
