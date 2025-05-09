Bitget Announces Strategic Partnership With SWEAT To Boost Movement Economy In Web3

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced its strategic partnership with SWEAT , the pioneering movement economy ecosystem, lowering entry barriers for Web2 audiences while seamlessly connecting them to Web3. The alliance was unveiled at Dubai Esports Festival 2025 (DEF) , where attendees experienced the future first-hand through interactive activities that turn physical activity into crypto rewards.









From Dubai Airport to Sheikh Zayed Road, the city's most prominent billboards now carry a powerful message: Walk into Crypto-Step. Sweat. Score. "We're turning physical activity into financial empowerment," declared SWEAT Co-founder and CEO Oleg Fomenko . "This is about rewarding the most natural human behavior, movement, with digital ownership."







Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade added, "Our mission has always been to bridge Web2 and Web3, and what better way than through something as universal as movement? This partnership makes crypto accessible in the most human way possible-through the natural movement we do every day," he added.

The collaboration debuts cutting-edge innovations, including SWEAT's AI movement coach, Mia, and expanded multi-chain wallet capabilities. At the same time, for Bitget, this partnership represents another strategic step in its vision to seamlessly connect traditional and decentralized digital economies. "We're building bridges, not walls," emphasized Vugar. "By meeting users where they already are, in this case, through their daily movement, we're creating the most natural on-ramps to Web3. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or crypto curious, this partnership makes the transition effortless and rewarding."

This isn't just another industry collaboration-it's a fitness-meets-finance movement that redefines how people interact with digital assets. SWEAT and Bitget are writing the next chapter of mainstream crypto adoption by transforming routine activity into financial opportunity. As Dubai's skyline lights up with SWEAT x Bitget billboards, one thing's clear: The future of Web3 isn't just about sitting and staring at charts. Sometimes, you've gotta move it to prove it.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

About SWEAT

SWEAT is a Web3 platform that encourages physical activity by rewarding users for moving. It uses $SWEAT, a token earned through steps, to turn movement into value to be used, grown, traded and spent in the Movement Economy. The token is stored in the SWEAT Wallet, a mobile app with 20+ million downloads and over 3 million monthly active users. By downloading SWEAT Wallet for free, users globally can start to earn $SWEAT and join the Movement Economy, where every step counts.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at