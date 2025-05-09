Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attend Inauguration Of Dashalti Village Mosque In Shusha District

President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attend Inauguration Of Dashalti Village Mosque In Shusha District


2025-05-09 06:06:04
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the Dashalti village mosque in the Shusha district, Azernews reports.

MENAFN09052025000195011045ID1109528090

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search