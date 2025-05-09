On Europe Day, Zelensky Reminds Ukrainians Of Shared Values: Freedom, Equality, Respect For Life
He shared the message on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Freedom, equality, democracy and respect for every life. Words that, no matter the language, are equally valuable and important for all of us in Europe. We proved that our unity is the greatest strength – when everyone in Ukraine came together for their future in Europe, and when all of Europe came together around Ukraine. Happy Europe Day! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelensky wrote.Read also: Germany's FM: On Europe Day, it's important to be in Ukraine
On May 9, Ukraine celebrates Europe Day alongside the countries of the European Union. The holiday was established by Presidential Decree No. 266/2023, signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 8, 2023.
