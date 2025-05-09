$2.53 Tn General Freight Trucking Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034, Fueled By Emerging Market Expansion And Industrial Growth, Despite Challenges From Driver Shortages And Insurance Costs
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|407
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.07 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$2.53 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Market Trends
- Advancements in ERP Solutions For the Freight Trucking and Logistics Industry Digital Freight Platforms Revolutionizing Logistics Efficiency and Customer Experience IoT-Enabled Solutions Revolutionizing Freight Trucking and Supply Chain Management Enhanced Fleet Management Software To Increase Efficiency Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations AI-Powered Innovations Transforming the Freight Trucking Industry
Customer Information
- Downward Trend in Freight Rates With Freight Volumes To Increase Upward Trend of Female Truck Drivers Hiring and Retention Challenges in Trucking Fuel Prices Were a Top Concern in the Trucking Industry Partnerships Effect on 3PL Services Fall in Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) Driver Employment and Increase in Pay
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- AIT Worldwide Logistics Acquired Krupp Trucking PS Logistics Acquired Fluker Transportation RK Logistics Holdings Acquires on Time Trucking DSV a/S Acquired DB Schenker CMA CGM Acquired Bollore Logistics Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Acquired U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. L.V. Overseas SAS Acquired Active Freight Geodis Acquired International Transport & Shipping Ltd. TLSS Acquisition Inc Acquired Freight Connections P.a.M. Transportation Services Inc. Acquired Metropolitan Trucking, Inc DHL Supply Chain Acquired Glen Cameron Group A.P. Moller-Maersk Group Acquired Pilot Freight Services JBT Transport Acquired Heritage Transportation Boekestijn Acquired V&R Express
Companies Featured
- DHL Group FedEx Corporation C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc J.B. Hunt Transport Services CMA CGM (Ceva Logistics AG) A.P. Moller - Maersk XPO Inc. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Landstar System, Inc Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Spice Logistics Private Limited Freight Mart Logistics Prime Transport Corporation OM Logsitcs Limited UB Freight Australia Pty LTD Doyun Logistics Co., Ltd. GKR Transport Australian Container Freight Services. Jiangsu Kunyue Logistics Co Ltd Kunshan Yunda Express Co Ltd Changsha Sitong Moving Transport Co Ltd. Ningbo Jinxing Logistics Co Ltd Sichuan Wangcang County Transport Co Ltd Shanghai Ruiqiang Logistics Co Ltd Beijing Keyun Logistics Co Ltd. TuSimple Holdings, Inc Tianjin Jinshi Wukuang International Logistics Co Ltd. Welch's Transport Ltd DSV A/S DB Schenker InstaFreight GmbH Haberling Einride AB Bollore Logistics Simco Trans GmbH L.V. Overseas S.A. Fixemer Real Estate Kahmen TransCargo GmbH Active Freight MAN Truck & Bus SE AW Transport & Logistics GmbH SGL Livchem Logistics GmbH Boekestijn ROHLIG SUUS Logistics SA DHL Express TNT Expressare. Spares Flexport Inc. JBT Transport Pavages J.M. Beaulieu Inc, Les Schneider National Kodiak Robotics, Inc. Smart Moves Trucking LLC Blackmine Outfitters Trucking Ltd J & S Services Inc R & C Weare Logging Ltd N. W. White & Company Bayshore Transportation System, Inc. Benny Whitehead Inc Koleaseco, Inc. Harper Investments, Inc. Pemex Logistica, E.P.S. Frialsa Frigorificos, S.A. de C.V. Bravo Servicos Logisticos Ltda Ic Transportes Ltda Transportes Transvidal Ltda Transportes Della Volpe Sa Liderbras Logistica E Transportes Ltda Wellfield Services Limitada Charabanc Transportation DP World Einride Iranian Road Transport Group Trans-Israel Freight Ltd. Ekol Logistics Tristar Transport Agility Logistics UAE Oilmar Shipping and Chartering DMCC (UAE) Tri Star Transport (UAE) DFDS Transmar Freterium Reinhardt Transport (Pty) Ltd Autocarrier Transport FPT Group (Pty) Ltd
