$2.53 Tn General Freight Trucking Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034, Fueled By Emerging Market Expansion And Industrial Growth, Despite Challenges From Driver Shortages And Insurance Costs

This report describes and explains the general freight trucking market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global general freight trucking market reached a value of nearly $1.07 trillion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.90% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $1.07 trillion in 2024 to $1.66 trillion in 2029 at a rate of 9.11%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.83% from 2029 and reach $2.53 trillion in 2034.

Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, rise in oil and gas industry, pharmaceutical industry growth and increasing government support. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were driver shortages in the trucking industry and rising truck insurance costs. Going forward, increasing urbanization, expansion of the retail and e-commerce industry, expanding road infrastructure and increasing industrialization will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the general freight trucking market in the future include supply chain disruptions.

The global general freight trucking market is fragmented, with large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.95% of the total market in 2023. The market fragmentation can be attributed to the presence of large number of small players in different geographies. DHL Group was the largest competitor with a 1.89% share of the market, followed by FedEx Corporation with 1.34%, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc with 1.29%, J.B. Hunt Transport Services with 1.06%, CMA CGM (Ceva Logistics AG) with 1.04%, A.P. Moller - Maersk with 0.94%, XPO Inc. with 0.80%, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc with 0.60%, Landstar System, Inc with 0.50% and Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. with 0.49%.

The general freight trucking market is segmented by type into local general freight trucking and long-distance general freight trucking. The long-distance general freight trucking market was the largest segment of the general freight trucking market segmented by type, accounting for 85.73% or $921.31 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the long-distance general freight trucking segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the general freight trucking market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.74% during 2024-2029.

The general freight trucking market is segmented by size into heavy trucks, medium trucks and light trucks. The heavy trucks market was the largest segment of the general freight trucking market segmented by size, accounting for 60.10% or $645.9 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the heavy trucks segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the general freight trucking market segmented by size, at a CAGR of 9.19% during 2024-2029.

The general freight trucking market is segmented by application into oil and gas, industrial and manufacturing, energy and mining, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and healthcare and other applications. The industrial and manufacturing market was the largest segment of the general freight trucking market segmented by application, accounting for 25.50% or $274.04 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the industrial and manufacturing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the general freight trucking market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 9.56% during 2024-2029.

The top opportunities in the general freight trucking market segmented by type will arise in the long-distance general freight trucking segment, which will gain $544.76 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the general freight trucking market segmented by size will arise in the heavy trucks segment, which will gain $356.45 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the general freight trucking market segmented by application will arise in the industrial and manufacturing segment, which will gain $158.57 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The general freight trucking market size will gain the most in the USA at $147.03 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the general freight trucking market include development of advanced enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, developing digital freight booking and management platform, focused on IoT to strengthen their position in the market. The Internet of Things (IoT) for trucks refers to the networking of items using, focused on fleet management software, focus into entering into partnership and collaboration and deploying artificial intelligence (AI) and technological advancements.

Player-adopted strategies in the general freight trucking market include focus on expanding operational capabilities through new developments, focus on enhancing business capabilities through restructuring and operational changes and focus on enhancing business operations through strategic collaborations and partnerships.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the general freight trucking companies to focus on developing advanced ERP solutions, focus on developing digital freight booking platforms, focus on implementing IoT solutions, focus on implementing fleet management software, focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations, focus on deploying artificial intelligence in freight operations, focus on the long-distance general freight trucking segment, focus on the heavy trucks segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions, participate in trade shows and events and focus on the industrial and manufacturing segment.

