Vantage Foundation Partners With Hands Of Hope Laos To Empower Deaf Youth Through Inclusive Education
Vantage Foundation met with Sophaphone Heuanglith, Founder of Hands of Hope Laos, to discuss the organization's commitment to support and nurture these children who have suffered from the society's discrimination. Recognizing the meaningful work that Hands of Hope Laos has established, Vantage Foundation hope to help raise awareness about the needs and potential of deaf children, creating an inclusive opportunity to help support the deaf community.
"Every child deserves to be seen, heard, and valued," said Sophaphone Heuanglith, Founder of Hands of Hope Laos. "At our school, we don't just teach language – we help our students discover their voice, their confidence, and their place in the world."
"Hands of Hope represents the kind of impact we aim to support through the Vantage Foundation," added Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation. "We are proud to stand beside Sophaphone and her team to help break down barriers and create lasting opportunity for these children."
This collaboration reflects Vantage Foundation's continued mission to champion inclusive initiatives that uplift underserved communities. By investing in education and empowerment, we hope to create a more equitable future – one where every child, regardless of ability, has the chance to succeed. To learn more about Hands of Hope Laos, visit .
About Vantage Foundation
Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach for Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.
