Moci, GAC Host Workshop For Entrepreneurs On Capacity Building In Customs Procedures

Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in collaboration with the General Authority of Customs (GAC), held a workshop entitled“Capacity Building for Entrepreneurs on Customs Procedures and Compliance Management” from 6 to 8 May 2025, at the Ministry's headquarters in Lusail City.

The workshop aimed to empower entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the State of Qatar and enhance their capabilities in the areas of customs procedures and international compliance standards.

It also sought to raise awareness of the facilitation and compliance programmes implemented by the General Authority of Customs, while equipping participants with the knowledge and skills required to manage customs clearance processes efficiently, in line with applicable legislations and regulations.

The workshop focused on three key areas: introducing the concept of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO), along with associated facilitation, compliance measures, and international standards; reviewing the customs clearance procedures adopted by the Authority; and outlining how to access accurate information via the Authority's digital platforms.

The features of the“Al-Nadeeb” electronic customs clearance system were also discussed, highlighting its comprehensive coverage of all customs procedures.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the General Authority of Customs to raise awareness of customs procedures and simplify them, thereby fostering a business-friendly environment, attracting investment, and strengthening the competitiveness and sustainability of the national economy.