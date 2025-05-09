403
Arab Parliament Welcomes Oman's Yemen Ceasefire Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 9 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament on Friday welcomed a recent statement issued by Oman regarding a ceasefire agreement in Yemen.
In a press release, the Cairo-based parliament commended Oman's positive role in supporting regional peace efforts and its serious endeavors to protect international navigation and ensure global trade.
It voiced hope that this agreement would be a positive step towards tranquility and de-escalation in Yemen as well as restoration of international navigation security in the Red Sea.
It, further, restated its unwavering and relentless stance on the necessity of finding a comprehensive and final political solution to the Yemeni crisis as per the three internationally recognized terms of reference: the Gulf Initiative, its executive mechanism, output of the national dialogue and relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
The parliament reaffirmed its utter support for the legitimate government of Yemen and measures it is taking to safeguard Yemen's unity and sovereignty. (end)
