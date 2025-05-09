403
Mexican Peso Strengthens Against Dollar Amid Trade Talks And Economic Resilience
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar on Friday morning. The USD/MXN exchange rate stands at 19.5156, down 0.11% from Thursday's close of 19.5372.
This marks the third consecutive session of gains for the peso as it approaches a six-month high. Mexico's economic fundamentals have shown unexpected resilience.
The country's GDP grew by 0.2% in the first quarter of 2025, successfully avoiding a technical recession after contracting 0.6% in late 2024. This modest growth surpassed market expectations and contrasted with the US economy's 0.3% contraction during the same period.
Recent inflation data has shaped market sentiment toward the peso. Mexico's annual inflation rate reached 3.93% in April, up from 3.8% in March but remaining within Banxico's target range.
Core inflation notably accelerated to 3.93% from 2.64%, suggesting stronger underlying price pressures. The Bank of Mexico faces a delicate balancing act at its May 15 meeting. Analysts expect Banxico to cut rates by 25-50 basis points from the current 9.00%.
The stronger inflation figures may prompt a more cautious approach to monetary easing despite previous consecutive 50-point reductions. Global trade developments have significantly boosted emerging market currencies.
Mexican Peso (MXN) Outlook
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and trade official Jamieson Greer will meet Chinese counterparts in Switzerland this weekend. President Trump's statement that he "could lower tariffs on China if talks go well" has fueled market optimism.
The announcement of a "full and comprehensive" trade agreement between the UK and US has further improved global trade outlook. These positive developments have indirectly strengthened the Mexican peso through enhanced risk appetite among investors.
Technical indicators suggest sustained peso strength in the near term. The USD/MXN pair trades below the psychologically important 19.60 level, which now serves as immediate resistance.
The Relative Strength Index stands at 46.7, indicating neutral momentum with room for additional peso gains. Support levels at 19.55, 19.50, and 19.45 provide potential floors should selling pressure emerge.
Key moving averages remain above current price levels, suggesting the longer-term trend favors peso strength. Mexico's recently announced fiscal support package features targeted cash transfers and tax relief for small businesses.
This stimulus could boost domestic demand but might pressure the peso if it contributes to inflationary concerns. The policy divergence between Banxico and the Federal Reserve continues to shape currency dynamics.
While the Fed maintains a cautious stance on potential rate cuts, Banxico has already begun its easing cycle. This differential remains a key driver for the peso's valuation through the remainder of 2025.
