Kioxia Receives IEEE Corporate Innovation Award

Kioxia Corporation , a world leader in memory solutions, today announced that it has received the IEEE Corporate Innovation Award from the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. This award recognizes Kioxia's outstanding contribution in the field of electrical and electronics engineering through its BiCS FLASHTM technology, a low-cost, high-capacity 3D flash memory innovation. The award ceremony was held on April 24 in Tokyo.

The IEEE Corporate Innovation Award is a globally-recognized honor bestowed upon organizations that have developed innovative technologies, products or services that have made a substantial contribution to the advancement of electrical and electronics engineering. Since its inception in 1985, the award has been presented to leading electronics manufacturers and IT companies worldwide, and Kioxia is proud to be the seventh Japanese company to receive it.

Kioxia first introduced its 3D flash memory technology to the world in 2007. This groundbreaking technology arranges memory cells in a three-dimensional configuration, achieving both higher capacity through increased stacking and reduced cost through processing technology that minimizes the number of manufacturing steps. Today, products utilizing this 3D structure are at the forefront of the flash memory market and are widely used across a variety of applications, including smartphones, PCs, and data centers, a fundamental component of the digital society that enriches people's lives. With the expanding demand for memory driven by the proliferation of AI, Kioxia is committed to accelerating research and development of next-generation BiCS FLASHTM technologies to meet the diverse needs of the market, focusing on achieving higher performance, lower power consumption, and increased capacity.

Guided by our mission to“Uplift the world with 'memory,'” Kioxia aims to pioneer a new era of innovation, promoting research and technology development to support the increasing adoption of AI and the digital society of the future. We are also actively strengthening our flash memory and SSD business competitiveness.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization and is a public charity dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at .

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with“memory” by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASHTM, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, automotive systems, data centers and generative AI systems.

