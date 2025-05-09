403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Silver Forecast Today 09/05: Consolidating In Same Region
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Silver was very noisy during the trading session on Thursday as we continued to dance around the 50-day EMA. In fact, I've used the expression continue to dance around the 50-day EMA multiple times over the last two weeks, but yet here we are still looking at the same thing. Ultimately, this is a market that is trying to break out in one direction or the other. And it is worth knowing that we are essentially stuck between the $32 level on the bottom and the $34 level above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment