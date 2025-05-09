Special Train Arranged To Evacuate PBKS & DC Teams, Other Key Personnel From Dharamshala

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) A special train has been arranged to evacuate both Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) players and support staff members, match officials, commentators, broadcast crew members and other key personnel associated with IPL 2025, and get them to a safe place.

The development comes after Thursday's IPL 2025 match between PBKS and DC was called off after just 10.1 overs of play at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, due to the ongoing military tension between India and Pakistan. Air and drone strikes from Pakistan resulted in blackouts in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, all of which are in close proximity to Dharamshala.

“A special train has been arranged to evacuate both teams, broadcast crew members, match officials, commentators and other key IPL-related personnel from Dharamshala. Further details can't be shared as per security reasons and this being a high-stakes matter. The aim is get all of them to a safe place,” said sources to IANS on Friday.

At around 9:30pm on Thursday evening, one of the four floodlights went off and soon the ground became partially dark. That's when the players and umpires made their way back to the dressing room, even as the remaining floodlights began to be switched off.

Soon, the spectators were asked to vacate the stadium in a calm manner, a process undertaken smoothly by the local authorities and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA). Visuals also showed IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal walking along the boundary, and urging fans to leave the stadium. Players from both sides, as well as other personnel working around the game, also headed back to their respective hotels safely.

Since the cross-border tensions increasing on Thursday, the future of IPL 2025 – comprising of 12 league games and the playoffs - looks uncertain. A call on whether the remainder of the tournament will go ahead as planned is awaited, following a meeting between the top decision makers in the BCCI, and advice coming from the central government.