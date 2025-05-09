Sounds Of Blasts Trigger Panic In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Sounds of blasts rattled Jammu city early Friday morning, triggering an immediate blackout, hours after India thwarted Pakistan military's attempts to target military installations in border areas.
Activity of loitering munitions was witnessed in the skies.
The blast sounds were heard between 3:50 am and 4:45 am following sounding of sirens. Security forces neutralised the threat, officials said.
Videos showed flying objects in the skies and blasts taking place as the threats were neutralised.
Overnight ceasefire violations were also reported as Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts and Indian troops retaliated.
Read Also
CM Omar Rushes To Jammu After Pakistan's Failed Drone Attacks
Blackout In Kashmir Valley, Sirens Heard At A Few Places
In a post on X, the Jammu deputy commissioner urged residents to stay calm.
All schools, colleges and universities have been closed in the region in the wake of the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN09052025000215011059ID1109526931
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment