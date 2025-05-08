Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Pricing Of $425 Million Preferred Stock Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROSEMONT, Ill., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 17 million depositary shares with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the“Depositary Shares”) for gross proceeds of $425 million before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated offering expenses. Each Depositary Share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Wintrust's 7.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F. The offering is expected to close on May 22, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Wintrust intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption of all or a portion of its outstanding shares of Series D preferred stock and/or Series E preferred stock and the corresponding depositary shares representing interests in the Series E preferred stock, subject to approval from the Federal Reserve.

Wintrust intends to apply to list the Depositary Shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol“WTFCN.”

RBC Capital Markets is acting as sole book-running manager and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Piper Sandler and US Bancorp are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made under an effective shelf registration statement on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in the registration statement and other documents Wintrust has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about Wintrust and the offering. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the offering may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at or by contacting RBC Capital Markets, LLC toll free at 1-866-375-6829.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Guided by its“Different Approach, Better Results” philosophy, Wintrust offers the sophisticated resources of a large bank while providing a community banking experience to each customer. Wintrust operates more than 200 retail banking locations through 16 community bank subsidiaries in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas. In addition, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units, providing residential mortgage origination, wealth management, commercial and life insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing/outsourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements related to the completion of the public offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering and the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Wintrust's expected financial results or other plans, including Wintrust's intention to consummate the offering and issue the Depositary Shares and Wintrust's intended use of proceeds from the offering, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see“Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Wintrust's preliminary prospectus supplement dated May 8, 2025, Wintrust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in any of Wintrust's subsequent SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, except as required by law, Wintrust undertakes no duty to update the information.

For more information contact:

Timothy S. Crane, President & Chief Executive Officer

David A. Dykstra, Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer

(847) 939-9000

Source: Wintrust Financial Corporation