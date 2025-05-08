Ready Capital Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Net Income
|$
|81,965
|Reconciling items:
|Unrealized loss on MSR - discontinued operations
|8,952
|Unrealized loss on joint ventures
|5,639
|Decrease in CECL reserve
|(112,127
|)
|Increase in valuation allowance
|99,718
|Non-recurring REO impairment
|2,346
|Non-cash compensation
|1,785
|Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses
|2,993
|Bargain purchase gain
|(102,471
|)
|Realized losses on sale of investments
|20,084
|Total reconciling items
|$
|(73,081
|)
|Income tax adjustments
|(4,744
|)
|Distributable earnings before realized losses
|$
|4,140
|Realized losses on sale of investments, net of tax
|(15,524
|)
|Distributable loss
|$
|(11,384
|)
|Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
|1,985
|Less: Income attributable to participating shares
|2,228
|Distributable loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(15,597
|)
|Distributable earnings before realized losses on investments, net of tax per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|0.00
|Distributable loss per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.09
|)
U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items Din the distributable earnings reconciliation above.
Webcast and Earnings Conference Call
Management will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 8:30am ET to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends that have occurred after quarter-end. The Company's responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.
The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-0792
International: 1-201-689-8263
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin #: 13750797
The playback can be accessed through May 23, 2025.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company's investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company's assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
About Ready Capital Corporation
Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program and government guaranteed loans focused on the United States Department of Agriculture. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs approximately 500 professionals nationwide.
Contact
Investor Relations
Ready Capital Corporation
212-257-4666
...
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at
| READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|205,917
|$
|143,803
|Restricted cash
|39,603
|30,560
|Loans, net (including $2,018 and $3,533 held at fair value)
|4,354,017
|3,378,149
|Loans, held for sale (including $81,789 and $128,531 held at fair value and net of valuation allowance of $158,068 and $97,620)
|528,726
|241,626
|Mortgage-backed securities
|31,415
|31,006
|Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $6,371 and $6,577 held at fair value)
|170,920
|161,561
|Derivative instruments
|6,907
|7,963
|Servicing rights
|129,814
|128,440
|Real estate owned, held for sale
|199,910
|193,437
|Other assets
|399,702
|362,486
|Assets of consolidated VIEs
|3,723,738
|5,175,295
|Assets held for sale
|185,782
|287,595
|Total Assets
|$
|9,976,451
|$
|10,141,921
|Liabilities
|Secured borrowings
|2,713,415
|2,035,176
|Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net
|2,574,139
|3,580,513
|Senior secured notes, net
|671,510
|437,847
|Corporate debt, net
|817,156
|895,265
|Guaranteed loan financing
|668,847
|691,118
|Contingent consideration
|15,982
|573
|Derivative instruments
|575
|352
|Dividends payable
|23,929
|43,168
|Loan participations sold
|98,128
|95,578
|Due to third parties
|1,071
|1,442
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|185,533
|188,051
|Liabilities held for sale
|156,614
|228,735
|Total Liabilities
|$
|7,926,899
|$
|8,197,818
|Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share
|8,361
|8,361
|Commitments & contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share
|111,378
|111,378
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 172,507,227 and 162,792,372 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|17
|17
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,302,101
|2,250,291
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|(450,276
|)
|(505,089
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(21,673
|)
|(18,552
|)
|Total Ready Capital Corporation equity
|1,941,547
|1,838,045
|Non-controlling interests
|99,644
|97,697
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|$
|2,041,191
|$
|1,935,742
|Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|9,976,451
|$
|10,141,921
| READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands, except share data)
|2025
|2024
|Interest income
|$
|154,967
|$
|232,354
|Interest expense
|(140,466
|)
|(183,805
|)
|Net interest income before recovery of loan losses
|$
|14,501
|$
|48,549
|Recovery of loan losses
|109,568
|26,544
|Net interest income after recovery of loan losses
|$
|124,069
|$
|75,093
|Non-interest income
|Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned
|10,669
|18,868
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
|(1,750
|)
|4,632
|Valuation allowance, loans held for sale
|(99,718
|)
|(146,180
|)
|Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $5,294 and $3,697
|6,456
|3,758
|Gain on bargain purchase
|102,471
|-
|Income (loss) on unconsolidated joint ventures
|(3,982
|)
|468
|Other income
|11,590
|15,826
|Total non-interest income (expense)
|$
|25,736
|$
|(102,628
|)
|Non-interest expense
|Employee compensation and benefits
|(21,254
|)
|(18,414
|)
|Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party
|(3,276
|)
|(2,500
|)
|Professional fees
|(5,488
|)
|(7,065
|)
|Management fees – related party
|(5,577
|)
|(6,648
|)
|Loan servicing expense
|(15,844
|)
|(12,794
|)
|Transaction related expenses
|(2,694
|)
|(650
|)
|Impairment on real estate
|(2,346
|)
|(16,972
|)
|Other operating expenses
|(16,123
|)
|(13,215
|)
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|(72,602
|)
|$
|(78,258
|)
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before benefit (provision) for income taxes
|77,203
|(105,793
|)
|Income tax benefit
|5,207
|30,211
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|82,410
|$
|(75,582
|)
|Discontinued operations
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations before benefit for income taxes
|(594
|)
|1,887
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|149
|(472
|)
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|$
|(445
|)
|$
|1,415
|Net income (loss)
|$
|81,965
|$
|(74,167
|)
|Less: Dividends on preferred stock
|1,999
|1,999
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|2,460
|117
|Net income (loss) attributable to Ready Capital Corporation
|$
|77,506
|$
|(76,283
|)
|Earnings per common share from continuing operations - basic
|$
|0.47
|$
|(0.45
|)
|Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - basic
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.01
|Total earnings per common share - basic
|$
|0.47
|$
|(0.44
|)
|Earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted
|$
|0.46
|$
|(0.45
|)
|Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.01
|Total earnings per common share - diluted
|$
|0.46
|$
|(0.44
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding
|Basic
|165,166,276
|172,032,866
|Diluted
|167,723,519
|173,104,415
|Dividends declared per share of common stock
|$
|0.125
|$
|0.30
| READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|(in thousands)
| LMM
Commercial
Real Estate
| Small Business
Lending
|Corporate-Other
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|124,973
|$
|29,994
|$
|-
|$
|154,967
|Interest expense
|(120,354
|)
|(20,112
|)
|-
|(140,466
|)
|Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan losses
|$
|4,619
|$
|9,882
|$
|-
|$
|14,501
|Recovery of (provision for) loan losses
|117,941
|(8,373
|)
|-
|109,568
|Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses
|$
|122,560
|$
|1,509
|$
|-
|$
|124,069
|Non-interest income
|Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned
|(14,600
|)
|25,269
|-
|10,669
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
|(604
|)
|(1,146
|)
|-
|(1,750
|)
|Valuation allowance, loans held for sale
|(99,718
|)
|-
|-
|(99,718
|)
|Servicing income, net
|1,415
|5,041
|-
|6,456
|Gain on bargain purchase
|-
|-
|102,471
|102,471
|Income (loss) on unconsolidated joint ventures
|(4,005
|)
|23
|-
|(3,982
|)
|Other income
|3,037
|7,262
|1,291
|11,590
|Total non-interest income (loss)
|$
|(114,475
|)
|$
|36,449
|$
|103,762
|$
|25,736
|Non-interest expense
|Employee compensation and benefits
|(5,871
|)
|(15,304
|)
|(79
|)
|(21,254
|)
|Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party
|(328
|)
|-
|(2,948
|)
|(3,276
|)
|Professional fees
|(818
|)
|(2,905
|)
|(1,765
|)
|(5,488
|)
|Management fees – related party
|-
|-
|(5,577
|)
|(5,577
|)
|Loan servicing expense
|(15,064
|)
|(780
|)
|-
|(15,844
|)
|Transaction related expenses
|-
|-
|(2,694
|)
|(2,694
|)
|Impairment on real estate
|(2,346
|)
|-
|-
|(2,346
|)
|Other operating expenses
|(3,336
|)
|(11,071
|)
|(1,716
|)
|(16,123
|)
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|(27,763
|)
|$
|(30,060
|)
|$
|(14,779
|)
|$
|(72,602
|)
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|$
|(19,678
|)
|$
|7,898
|$
|88,983
|$
|77,203
|Total assets
|$
|7,897,270
|$
|1,510,635
|$
|382,764
|$
|9,790,669
Legal Disclaimer:
