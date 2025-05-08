EY Launches New Solution To Evolve And Accelerate Enterprise Operations With SAP S/4HANA® Cloud



Accesses deep domain experience and capabilities from EY to help transform critical functions across the entire enterprise.

Delivers an EY managed service solution embedded with AI capabilities, as well as advanced cloud technology from SAP, to provide a state-of-the-art data infrastructure. Equips high-growth businesses with the freedom to focus on confident compliance and cost certainty.

LONDON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announced the launch of a new Integrated Finance Managed Service solution, to help organizations accelerate their enterprise transformation. The end-to-end service model, one of the first of its kind, will operate using leading cloud solutions from SAP across functions for human resources, payroll, finance operations, controllership, financial planning and analysis, treasury and tax, including application management.

The solution brings together SAP S/4HANA Cloud with the EY organization's deep domain and industry experience across the wider suite of finance operations, as well as its decades-long track record of helping high-growth companies create value, and enhance trust with investors, regulators and clients. The EY organization has also joined the SAP PartnerEdge program with a "Run" focus as a managed services provider and will continue to help clients fast-track the ability to meet strategic and operational goals through this collaboration with SAP.

Integrated Finance Managed Services is built on a solid data foundation and infrastructure and supported by an ecosystem of alliances to:



Enable rapid scalability and deliver the agility, flexibility and resilience to support transformation and growth.

Promote the governance, flows and insight required for automation and enhanced efficiency. Help reduce the burden of building, maintaining and financing cutting-edge technology, freeing up capital to help unlock innovation.

One example is IntraBio Inc., a landmark client that has leveraged Integrated Finance Managed Services to realign its financial, human resources, and accounting processes toward its central strategic goal of developing and commercializing life-changing products. By taking over finance processes, EY teams enabled IntraBio to stay focused on its core mission of bringing drugs to high-need patients. The company's ambition became reality on Sept. 24, 2024, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its first product, AQNEURSA, a revolutionary treatment for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, which has now been successfully launched on the US market.

Raj Sharma, EY Global Managing Partner – Growth and Innovation, says:

"The world's most innovative companies with bold growth and transformation plans are often weighed down by non-core tasks, diverting valuable executive time and resources. Well-structured enterprise functions are critical to scaling and sustaining success, but without the right support, it can become a distraction from the strategic priorities that drive real value. The Integrated Finance Managed Services solution can provide companies with a new model, helping businesses operate more efficiently and enabling leaders to focus on what matters most.

We believe this solution can fundamentally change how clients think about their enterprise functions."

Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Services & Delivery, says:

"Through this collaboration with EY, we are excited to combine SAP's leading cloud suite, enriched with Business AI capabilities, and EY teams' deep domain and industry experience to help deliver better insights and drive better outcomes for customers."

For more information visit ey/sap and ey/en_gl/services/managed-services/integrated-finance .

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

