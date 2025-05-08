Pakistan Targets Jammu, Shelling Underway Along Loc: What We Know So Far
Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back, reported news agency PTI. Here's what we know about the latest strikes so far:
1. Eyewitnesses reported loud explosions and sirens in Jammu, while a blackout was enforced in Kishtwar.
2. Sirens were also heard throughout Kishtwar.
3. Blackout has also been enforced in Akhnoor of Jammu Division.
4. Several states including Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, have announced the closure of schools, blackouts in border districts, and cancellation of leave of police personnel and administration officials, reported PTI.
4.“Complete blackout in Jammu. Loud explosions-bombing, shelling, or missile strikes suspected. Fret not-Mata Vaishno Devi is with us, and so are the valiant Indian Armed Forces," Sesh Paul Vaid, former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir also posted on X.
5. Sirens sounded and red flashes and projectiles could be seen in the night sky above the city, reported Reuters. Several parts of Jammu and the surrounding towns of Akhnoor, Samba and Kathua came under attack, the report added.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
