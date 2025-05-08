Pakistan Attacks Three Military Bases With Missiles, Drones No Losses: Armed Forces

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistan on May 8 targeted military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the international boundary in Jammu & Kashmir using missiles and drone s, the Indian Armed Forces said on Thursday evening. There was no official number of drones or missiles that had been neutralised.

“No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means,” Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said in a post.

The statement from the IDS Headquarter came after multiple loud explosions were heard in Jammu as blackouts and sirens were activated across the region. Sirens were also heard in Akhnoor, Samba regions in Jammu along the border with Pakistan and in Baramulla and Kupwara regions of Kashmir, north of Srinagar.

Defence sources said India on Thursday night intercepted eight Pakistani missiles directed at Satwari, Samba , RS Pura and Arnia sectors of Jammu. They also said drones were sighted at multiple places along the western front, confirmed to be hostile.

“Being effectively engaged by own air defence systems,” the sources said.

This comes a day after India destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Pakistani military claimed that India has conducted a series of drone strikes in Lahore, Karachi and other locations.

The strike by India, coined Operation Sindoor , came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir , in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on 22 April.

Earlier in the day, Indian armed forces successfully foiled multiple attempts by the Pakistani military to strike several strategic targets across Northern and Western India using drones and missiles last night, officials confirmed on Thursday. In a retaliatory operation , Indian forces also destroyed the Pakistani air defence system in various locations.

Sirens have also been heard in other towns such as Kupwara, Baramulla and Akhnoor.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that any further action by Pakistan is nothing but escalation and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately. Misri repeated that the original escalation was seen in Pahalgam, and that India is responding in a restrained manner.

"Any further action by Pakistan, some of which we are seeing today, is nothing but escalation by Pakistan once again , and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately," he said at a special press conference on Thursday.

Misri reiterated that no Pakistani civilians were harmed in India's strike under Operation Sindoor and denied all claims by Pakistan related to civilian casualties. On allegations regarding the targeting of a dam, Misri said it is an absolute fabrication and a blatant lie.

“Claim is a pretext for targeting Indian infrastructure of a similar nature. Pakistan will be entirely responsible for the consequences if this happens,” Misri said.