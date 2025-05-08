403
Kuwaiti Researcher Dr. Al-Hlaili Earns US Medal -- KISR
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced on Thursday that the Kuwaiti researcher Dr. Badria Al-Hlaili was granted the honorary medal from the US State of Louisiana.
The medal was accorded to Dr. Al-Hlaili by the State Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet in appreciation of her effective role and distinguished humanitarian and scientific contributions as a member of the jurists committee at the 50th annual convention of the American-Romanian Academy of Arts and Sciences (ARA) -- organized in collaboration with the university in Lafayette region.
KISR said in a press release on Thursday that Dr. Hlaili's honoring depicted the high-esteem status of the Kuwaiti researcher who has also earned the ARA award of excellence.
This accomplishment adds to the achievements of the skilled Kuwaiti cadres who have been closely looked after by the political leadership.
The convention, held in Louisiana on April 28-29 that had drawn elite researchers, academics of various specialties, aimed at boosting expertise swap among scientists from various corners of the globe. (end)
