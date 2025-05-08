Risk Of A Real-Estate Bubble In Switzerland Grew In First Quarter

Français fr Le risque de bulle immobilière a augmenté au premier trimestre Original Read more: Le risque de bulle immobilière a augmenté au premier trimestr

The risk of a bubble in the Swiss property market increased slightly in the first three months of the year compared with the previous quarter, according to UBS. However, this risk is more moderate for owner-occupied housing. This content was published on May 8, 2025 - 11:03 2 minutes

The UBS Swiss Real Estate Bubble Index has risen to 0.29 points, compared with 0.25 points previously, indicating that the risk of a property bubble is considered“moderate”, said the major bank in a report published on Thursday.

A correction in property prices would therefore be unlikely, said the authors, who point to moderate mortgage demand and a construction sector that is still slowing.

