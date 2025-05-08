Risk Of A Real-Estate Bubble In Switzerland Grew In First Quarter
The UBS Swiss Real Estate Bubble Index has risen to 0.29 points, compared with 0.25 points previously, indicating that the risk of a property bubble is considered“moderate”, said the major bank in a report published on Thursday.
A correction in property prices would therefore be unlikely, said the authors, who point to moderate mortgage demand and a construction sector that is still slowing.More More Swiss house prices rise 4% in a year
This content was published on May 2, 2025 The cost of buying a home in Switzerland rose by 4.1% year-on-year in the last quarter and by 0.7% compared to the previous three months.Read more: Swiss house prices rise 4% in a yea
