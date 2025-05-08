Biomednewsbreaks - Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Reports Q1 Results, Advances CNM-Au8 Toward Potential Accelerated Approval For ALS

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) announced first quarter 2025 financial results and progress on its CNM-Au8 program for ALS and MS. The company is preparing for a potential NDA submission under the FDA's Accelerated Approval pathway for ALS in Q4 2025, supported by survival data and upcoming biomarker analysis. New data also showed CNM-Au8 significantly improved survival in patients with more severe ALS. In MS, Clene presented Phase 2 extension results demonstrating remyelination and neuronal repair. The company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.8 million on reduced expenses and $9.8 million in cash, funding operations into Q3 2025.

Clene (along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit .

