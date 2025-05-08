403
Qatar's Ambassador To Egypt Affirms That Israeli Occupation Undermines Structure Of Arab Family
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative of the State to the Arab League Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari affirmed that the Israeli occupation undermines the structure of the Arab family, and that Arab families living under occupation represent a stark example of the disintegration of social structures due to systematic oppression.
His Excellency said that it is impossible to talk about the challenges facing the Arab family without considering the devastating impact of the Israeli occupation on the family structure and stability, as families under occupation, especially Palestinian families and those in the occupied Syrian Golan and Lebanon, represent a stark example of the disintegration of social structures due to systematic oppression. He added that the occupation not only stripped the land of its people, but also directly targeted families through policies of arrest, home demolitions, forced separation of family members, and the imposition of a siege, which has led to the disintegration of family ties and the distortion of roles within the family.
This came in a speech delivered by HE the Ambassador during the launch of the First Arab Regional Policy Forum on the Doha Declaration: Family and Major Contemporary Transformations, organized by the Doha International Family Institute (DIFI), a member of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development, which kicked off in Cairo over the span of two days. The forum is held in cooperation with the State of Qatar's delegation to the Arab League and in partnership with the League's Secretary General.
His Excellency added that the structural targeting of the family, as the nucleus of Arab society, goes beyond human dimensions to touch upon the essence of identity and belonging, threatening to inherit suffering and instability across generations. Therefore, any strategic vision for empowering the Arab family is incomplete without including the occupation as a structural factor undermining the family, he underlined.
His Excellency said that while conflicts and disputes plague some families, others suffer from increasing economic pressures, the challenges of migration, and the digital divide. This is inseparable from the cultural and social changes that threaten traditional family identities and significantly impact the role of the family and its ability to provide psychological and social stability for its members.
HE the Ambassador stressed that caring for the stability of the family and its members and strengthening family cohesion is one of the essential goals upon which Qatar National Vision 2030 is based, which stems from a firm belief that a cohesive family is the foundation for building a prosperous and stable society. Based on this premise, the State of Qatar has given family issues a central focus in its development vision, recognizing that family cohesion is the cornerstone of social stability and the foundation for human development, HE added.
In light of the growing challenges facing families in the region, from rapid social and economic transformations to humanitarian crises and conflicts, the State of Qatar has been keen to be at the forefront of countries that take the initiative to understand these transformations and deal with them from a comprehensive perspective, which balances between preserving family values and being open to the demands of the times, HE pointed out, noting that this commitment is embodied in its ongoing support for research and policies that enhance the resilience of the family and consolidate its position as a hub for sustainable development and societal renaissance.
His Excellency underlined that this forum represents an extension of the State of Qatar's efforts to support family issues regionally and internationally, the most recent of which was the 30th Anniversary of the International Year of the Family Conference, held in Doha in Oct. 2024, marking three decades since the 1994 United Nations Declaration. The conference discussed contemporary challenges such as demographic and technological changes, migration, and climate change.
This conference issued the Doha Declaration, which included more than 30 recommendations to support families and strengthen social policies, HE the Ambassador pointed out, adding that this declaration complements the 2014 Doha Call to Action, which called for empowering families, achieving work-life balance, and comprehensive development. He explained that the current forum carries the torch of follow-up and implementation of the Doha Declaration, moving beyond theoretical recommendations to explore practical mechanisms for its implementation, in light of the profound transformations that Arab families are witnessing.
He considered the forum to be a high-level dialogue platform that enhances integration between policymakers, researchers, and practitioners, and prepares the necessary groundwork for building well-thought-out family policies based on accurate knowledge, successful field experiences, and effective institutional cooperation. His Excellency noted the complex and multidimensional challenges facing Arab families today, which go beyond global transformations such as economic, social, and technological changes, and which intertwine with the region's unique cultural, social, and economic characteristics.
Executive Director of the Doha International Family Institute Sharifa Al Emadi affirmed that the Forum aims to reconvene following the Doha Declaration to explore how to implement directives that support families and strengthen social policies in Arab countries, explaining that the Forum presents international experiences in this field, serving as an important platform for constructive dialogue.
She said that the Arab Regional Policy Forum brings together policymakers and researchers to exchange insights on ways to confront the major transformations affecting families in the modern era. She emphasized that the most significant transformation impacting families is technological change, which, despite its positive aspects, also carries substantial negative effects due to its usage.
The Executive Director of the Doha International Family Institute praised Qatar's efforts in this area, noting that the country has succeeded in formulating and integrating family policies into its educational curricula.
For her part, HE Associate Professor at Qatar University Sheikha Hessa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani said that the Forum coincides with the urgent need to highlight key family issues and their profound impact on reality. She added that these issues affect both individuals and communities, with implications that extend to the nation and the wider Islamic community, targeting its identity, language, spiritual values, and cultural and civilizational heritage.
She pointed to the accelerating pace of digitalization and the entanglement of technology with the details of daily life, including the digitalization of family communication. While acknowledging that technology has opened new avenues for communication, she noted that it has also weakened family bonds, evident in the silent browsing of phones, brief messages, and scattered notifications.
She said that there is no way to stop the wheel of technology, and that the benefits of social media cannot be denied. However, the danger we must be aware of lies in exceeding the limits, she mentioned, adding that the International Year of the Family Conference in Doha came to draw attention to the fact that there are major contemporary trends that significantly affect the cohesion of the nuclear family in our societies.
HE the Minister of Social Solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Maya Morsi affirmed her support for Qatar's efforts to strengthen protective legislation that safeguards women's rights, combats domestic violence, adopts economic empowerment policies, and integrates women across all sectors, especially emerging economies such as the green and digital economies. She also praised efforts to expand the scope of protection programs targeted at women.
She stressed the need for policies that take into account the specific circumstances and realities of Arab women, as well as the importance of sustainable funding to support protection and empowerment programs. Additionally, she called for educational systems that train new generations to respect the role of women both within and outside the family, noting the Arab world's need for a media discourse that restores appreciation for the role of women and exposes the challenges they face on a daily basis.
She said that they cannot speak today without acknowledging what is happening in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the urgent need for serious action to alleviate the tragedy faced by Palestinian civilians who are enduring forced displacement after losing their homes, struggling to survive in the open under continuous bombing, in inhumane conditions and amid food insecurity, a situation pointing to an imminent humanitarian catastrophe on the social level.
She noted that most Palestinian families have lost their providers, leading to a rise in the number of children at risk of exploitation. She considered these circumstances a stark reminder of the challenges facing women and families in the Arab world, especially in the fields of employment, economic empowerment, war, and conflict, and a clear indication of the need for effective policies to support women's participation in economic and social life.
In turn, HE Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector of the League of Arab States Ambassador Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazala said that the Doha Declaration, issued during the conference marking the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family, serves as a reference framework that reflects the collective Arab awareness of the need to respond to the transformations impacting and targeting the family, whether demographic, technological, environmental, religious, or social.
She added that the Forum serves as a tool to activate the Doha Declaration by promoting regional cooperation and reviewing leading practices in the field of family policies. It also acts as a platform for dialogue between researchers and policymakers, contributing to the development of effective, evidence-based responses grounded in scientific knowledge.
The first Arab Regional Policy Forum on the Doha Declaration: 'Family and Major Contemporary Transformations' includes several sessions addressing the Arab family and contemporary shifts, methods of support, current threats to the core values of the family in the Arab region, and ways to address them at both the national and regional levels. It also highlights Doha as a model for partnership in building a cohesive family, explores the role of the family amid technological changes in the Arab world, and presents different countries' experiences in dealing with major contemporary transformations, alongside many other key topics.
HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative of the State to the Arab League expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Doha International Family Institute, the Arab League, and all the partners who contributed to the launch of this forum. He affirmed Qatar's unwavering support for all regional and international initiatives that seek to empower families, preserve their dignity, and enhance their resilience in the face of rapid changes. He also expressed hope that this forum would be a serious step toward formulating a common Arab vision that translates coordination into policies and transforms recommendations into a tangible impact on the lives of Arab families and communities
