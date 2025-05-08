INAGUARAL PARADICE FESTIVAL TO DEBUT IN DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS FEATURING THEE SACRED SOULS, RAVYN LENAE, AND MORE

LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to Paradice. We The Beat and the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center are proud to present Paradice -a one-day music festival debuting Saturday, September 27 in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas , known for its thriving community, vibrant art, and show-stopping entertainment. Created to celebrate the modern revival of soul, R&B, cumbia, and funk, Paradice offers an unforgettable experience for music lovers seeking rich, timeless sounds in a vibrant setting.

Kirk Reed, Co-Founder at We The Beat, states:

"We've seen this community grow so much the last couple of years, now is the time for a festival to give these artists a bigger stage. Downtown Las Vegas is the perfect place to celebrate soul in every sense of the word."

Headlining the inaugural festival are Thee Sacred Souls , the beloved San Diego trio known for their heartfelt lyrics and nostalgic grooves. After their acclaimed 2022 debut and the release of Got A Story To Tell, the band has continued to charm audiences with soulful performances and their unexpected hit, "Can I Call You Rose." Following a buzzworthy Coachella appearance, they return to Vegas for a full-band headlining set that's sure to leave a lasting impression.

Joining them is rising R&B star Ravyn Lenae , whose critically acclaimed debut album HYPNOS blends soulful vocals with futuristic beats. Known for collaborations with Steve Lacy, Kaytranada, and Monte Booker , Lenae has gained widespread attention for her hit single "Love Me Not," which has been making waves across streaming platforms and social media.

The lineup also features LA LOM (Los Angeles League of Musicians) , an electrifying instrumental cumbia group bringing irresistible rhythm and high energy to the stage. JMSN , known for his genre-defying style and magnetic performances, will deliver a standout set that blends alternative R&B, funk, and soul.

Making their Las Vegas debut is Colombian trio BALTHVS , whose psychedelic funk sound has earned them over 45 million streams and recognition across nine international tours. With smooth grooves and global appeal, they are one of Colombia's most exciting new acts.

Opening the night is Vegas's own Johnny Ruiz and the Escapers , bringing rhythm, soul, and homegrown energy to kick off the celebration.

