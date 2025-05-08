Dome Fest West 2025 Closes Celebrating Excellence In Fulldome Filmmaking

List of the award winners of the 2025 Dome Fest West Film Festival

Maciej Ligowski and Maciej Mucha of Creative Planet Celebrate Their Win for The Stellars: Mission Green

Festival Concludes with Gala Awards Ceremony and Sold-Out Psychedelic Program in Boulder, CO

- Ryan Moore, Executive Director of Dome Fest West

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dome Fest West 2025 Celebrates Outstanding Achievement in Fulldome Filmmaking

Dome Fest West 2025 celebrated excellence in immersive cinema last night with a gala awards ceremony at the Fiske Planetarium , honoring groundbreaking achievements across the fulldome medium. The ceremony, followed by the sold-out "Altered Realms" psychedelic-friendly program, marked a triumphant culmination to the four-day festival that has firmly established itself as North America's premier fulldome event.

The 2025 festival recognized exceptional creativity and innovation across multiple categories:

Sphere of Light Award: God, Science, and Our Search for Meaning

Best Artistic Feature Film: LIMBOPHOBIA

Best Artistic Short Film: Eternal Habitat

Best Musical Feature Film: Everest: Opera in the Planetarium

Best Musical Short Film: Samósura

Best Educational Film: Our Colorful World

Best Science Film: Dark Biosphere: Betting on a Living Universe

Best Environmental Film: Close Encounters

Best Children's Film: The Stellars: Mission Green

Best Narrative Film: What Lies Beyond the Woods

Juror's Choice Award: Secrets of the Forest

Innovation Icon: STRATUM

Best Interactive Experience: Cosmic Carousel

Best Live Experience: The Ark 2.2.22

Audience Choice Award: A tie between Temporal and Starry Animals

"The caliber of work showcased at this year's festival demonstrates the remarkable evolution of fulldome as both an art form and a powerful tool for education and storytelling," said Ryan Moore, Executive Director of Dome Fest West. "From cutting-edge interactive experiences to deeply moving narrative journeys, these winning productions represent the boundless creative potential of the dome."

Following the awards ceremony, attendees experienced the sold-out "Altered Realms: Psychedelic Journeys, Healing Waves, and Cosmic Wisdom" program-a transcendent exploration of perception, sound, and philosophy designed specifically for the 360° dome environment.

The program featured an eclectic lineup of consciousness-expanding works:

Samósura

Our Oasis

Have a Safe Trip

White Birds Worship the Phoenix

LIMBOPHOBIA

The Ark 2.22.22 (Selections From Live Show)

Trust The Universe: The Philosophy of Alan Watts

Visual Soundbath 360: Cosmogenesis (Live Performance)

"The Altered Realms program exemplifies our commitment to pushing boundaries in immersive storytelling," Moore added. "These works invite audiences to experience the dome not just as a venue for entertainment or education, but as a transformative space for self-discovery and expanded consciousness."

Dome Fest West 2025 concludes today after four days of screenings, workshops, exhibits, and live performances. The festival's growth-including the addition of the inaugural Fulldome Forward Expo-reflects the expanding interest in fulldome experiences across artistic, educational, and commercial applications.

Planning is already underway for Dome Fest West 2026, with dates to be announced later this year.

