Rvshare Joins AGD+, Allgear Digital's Advertising Network
Partnership Expands Advertiser Access to Millions of Outdoor and RV Enthusiasts
LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllGear Digital, the leading publisher of outdoor and active lifestyle brands, is pleased to announce that RVshare, the largest online community for RV renters and owners, has joined AGD+, AllGear Digital's extended advertising network. This partnership expands opportunities for advertisers to connect with RVshare's highly engaged audience of adventure-seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
AGD+'s portfolio of top outdoor brands includes GearJunkie , The Inertia , and Switchback Travel . With global partners like AllTrails, it reaches over 250 million readers annually. By welcoming RVshare to the network, AGD+ further strengthens its ability to deliver targeted, high-impact campaigns for advertisers across the outdoor travel sector.
"This partnership with RVshare represents a natural alignment of values: adventure, accessibility, and authentic outdoor experiences," said Rob Hudson, SVP, Head of Sales at AllGear Digital. "By integrating RVshare into AGD+, we're not just expanding our reach, we're enhancing the way brands can engage with a passionate, adventure-seeking audience at every stage of their journey."
Advertisers now have direct access to RVshare's audience, complementing AGD+'s broader reach across the outdoor industry's most trusted brands.
For more information on advertising with the AGD+ Network, visit: allgeardigital/advertising
About RVshare
RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare, you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 5 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.
About AllGear Digital
AllGear Digital delivers award-winning outdoor journalism and gear reviews to an engaged audience of active, outdoors enthusiasts. Our owned and operated publications include GearJunkie, The Inertia, Switchback Travel, and other category-leading media brands. AllGear Digital and AGD+, AllGear Digital's extended advertising network, have a combined global annual reach of over 250 million, leveraging AGD Studios to tell powerful stories that inspire and engage. Based in Los Angeles, California, AllGear Digital is a diverse-owned media company committed to inclusivity.
