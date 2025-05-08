ASA Press Conference Schedule For Tuesday, May 20 #ASA188

OTTAWA, ON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acoustical Society of America will host three press conferences, available both in-person and virtually, Tuesday, May 20, in the Bachus Room on the fourth floor of the New Orleans Marriott Hotel. The ASA and ICA joint meeting will be held May 18-23 at the New Orleans Marriott, and reporters are invited to join technical sessions.

Press conference topics will focus on a wide range of newsworthy sessions from the upcoming meeting, which runs May 13-17 and aligns with Acoustics Week in Canada. Featured sessions include navigating community challenges with pickleball noise, examining abnormal gas in accidentally caught sea turtles with ultrasound, and altering the environment to reduce noise in a hair salon.

Press releases for a selection of topics will be shared under embargo the week of May 6 and conference highlights can be found on social media by searching the #ASA186 hashtag.

To register for in-person attendance, email [email protected] . To join press conferences virtually, please visit our registration page . Video recordings of the press conference sessions will be available upon request.

ASA186 Press Conference Schedule - Tuesday, May 14, 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. EDT Learn more about these and all other meeting sessions via ASA's meeting page and in the technical program . (topics/times subject to change)

9:00 a.m. EDT



Making Every Hair Appointment a Sound Experience

- Donna Ellis, Lines by Nature LLC

Session 2pAAa8: An analysis and retrofit of the acoustics at Image Creators Health and Beauty Salon, Tuesday, May 14, 3:00 p.m. EDT Intense Ultrasound Extracts Genetic Info for Less Invasive Cancer Biopsies

- Roger Zemp, University of Alberta

Session 1aBAa2: Releasing Genetic Biomarkers from Cells and Tissues with Ultrasound, Monday, May 13, 8:30 a.m. EDT

11:00 a.m. EDT



Catch and Release Can Give Sea Turtles the Bends

- Katherine Eltz, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Session 1pBAa12: Analysis of gas evolution in the heart, liver and kidney of turtles presenting with gas embolic pathology based on ultrasonography, Monday, May 13, 4:00 p.m. EDT

Analyzing Androgynous Characteristics in an Emperor Penguin Courtship Call

- Kerri Seger, Applied Ocean Sciences

Session 3aAB9: Characteristics of courtship calls that could provide clues to physiological state or genetics of the emperor penguin, Aptenodytes forsteri: A case study of analysis using the Teager-Kaiser energy operator, Wednesday, May 15, 10:15 a.m. EDT To Sound like a Hockey Player, Speak like a Canadian

- Andrew Bray, University of Rochester

Session 4aSCa2: Acoustics and ice hockey: The sociophonetic impact of Canadian English on American-born players, Thursday, May 16, 8:25 a.m. EDT

2:00 p.m. EDT



Courtship Through Flute Song in Indigenous Southern Plains Culture

- Paula Conlon, University of Oklahoma

Session 2aMU4: Power and good music: The Indigenous southern plains flute tradition, Tuesday, May 14, 9:45 a.m. EDT

Spider Silk Sound System

- Ronald Miles, Binghamton University

Session 4aPA6: Sensing viscous acoustic flow: Using spider silk to hear, Thursday, May 16, 10:00 a.m. EDT Pickleball Courts in a Legal Pickle

- Charles Leahy Session

5aNS3: Improving the Persuasiveness of the Noise Consultant Report - A Critique and Proposal, Friday, May 17, 8:35 a.m. EDT

----------------------- MORE MEETING INFORMATION -----------------------

ASA PRESS ROOM

In the coming weeks, ASA's Press Room will be updated with newsworthy stories and the press conference schedule at .

LAY LANGUAGE PAPERS

ASA will also share dozens of lay language papers about topics covered at the conference. Lay language papers are summaries (300-500 words) of presentations written by scientists for a general audience. They will be accompanied by photos, audio, and video. Learn more at .

PRESS REGISTRATION

ASA will grant free registration to credentialed and professional freelance journalists. If you are a reporter and would like to attend the hybrid / in-person meeting or virtual press conferences, contact AIP Media Services at [email protected] . For urgent requests, AIP staff can also help with setting up interviews and obtaining images, sound clips, or background information.

ABOUT THE ACOUSTICAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA

The Acoustical Society of America is the premier international scientific society in acoustics devoted to the science and technology of sound. Its 7,000 members worldwide represent a broad spectrum of the study of acoustics. ASA publications include The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America (the world's leading journal on acoustics), JASA Express Letters, Proceedings of Meetings on Acoustics, Acoustics Today magazine, books, and standards on acoustics. The society also holds two major scientific meetings each year. See .

ABOUT THE CANADIAN ACOUSTICAL ASSOCIATION/ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE D'ACOUSTIQUE



fosters communication among people working in all areas of acoustics in Canada

promotes the growth and practical application of knowledge in acoustics

encourages education, research, protection of the environment, and employment in acoustics is an umbrella organization through which general issues in education, employment and research can be addressed at a national and multidisciplinary level

The CAA is a member society of the International Institute of Noise Control Engineering (I-INCE) and the International Commission for Acoustics (ICA) and is an affiliate society of the International Institute of Acoustics and Vibration (IIAV). Visit .

