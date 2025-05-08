Thousands Converge For Asembia's AXS25 Specialty Pharmacy Summit In Las Vegas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Over four days at Wynn & Encore Las Vegas, attendees were able to discuss ways to meet patients where they are while improving patient care, health outcomes and access to life-saving complex medications through improved technology, enhanced specialty pharmacy services, and other unique solutions.

Attendees represented stakeholders from the full spectrum of healthcare organizations including specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, digital health companies, managed care organizations, health plans, PBMs, patient advocates, consultants, policy makers and other stakeholders.

"The growth of the conference reflects how healthcare and pharmacy leaders want to elevate new models and to connect the best and brightest minds to generate solutions that positively impact patient care in the United States and beyond," Asembia President Robert Irene said of the event held April 27-May 1.

Highlights from AXS25:

"When we started this over twenty years ago, we had just two dozen attendees. Now, thousands from across the country and even beyond join us," Irene said. "This growing and innovative industry connects all aspects of the healthcare system, focusing on improving pharmacy access and generating solutions. We're already excited to see what next year will bring as we plan the 2026 Summit and continue the conversation to find ways to bring value to industry attendees through the Summit as well as Asembia's core business offerings."

Along with continuing education sessions throughout the four-day event, keynote sessions and panels, more than 150 speakers put a spotlight on the importance of the conference to pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, payers, healthcare systems and patients in the communities these healthcare providers serve.

Featured speakers told the story of an industry working to not only treat more and more patients with complex conditions and diseases but the new ways to better understand patient behavior, consumerism in healthcare, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and how to address barriers to care.

Shea Hudson, Vice President of Operations for Optum Pharmacies at OptumRx, talked about wholistic approaches the industry is making to improve health outcomes and how the pharmacist's role is rapidly changing for the better.

In the mid-1990s, Hudson said her early days as a pharmacist involved educating and counseling patients when she dispensed approximately 30 specialty medications on the market at that time. "Now there are 500 (specialty medications) that treat over 7,000 disease states," she told the crowd gathered in the Lafite ballroom.

"Pharmacists are not just dispensing medications," Hudson said during Tuesday's keynote sessions. "They are patient advocates" who also educate, provide information and important financial counseling.

The size and scale of the conference reflects the ultimate impact the specialty pharmacy industry has and its critical role in the healthcare ecosystem. Doug Long, Vice President of Industry Relations at IQVIA said specialty pharmacy growth continues to outpace traditional pharmacy growth and now has about 52% "share of total non-discounted spend."

During the general session's "Pharmacy Leadership Panel" executives told thousands of conference attendees gathered that pharmacies are using technology to "meet patients where they are."

Lucille Accetta, CVS Health Senior Vice President, Chief Pharmacy Officer and head of CVS Specialty Operations told Asembia attendees that developments in technology from consumer-effacing apps to artificial intelligence are "truncating" the time it takes for patients to get their prescription medications from days to minutes. Accetta's thoughts were echoed by Tanvi Patel, Vice President & General Manager of Amazon Pharmacy and Guillermo Sollberger, Senior Vice President, CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy, Humana Pharmacy Solutions. "We know technology can make it easier for patients," Accetta told Asembia AXS25 attendees.

Capping off Tuesday's general and featured sessions, award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise told the heart-wrenching story of his late son, Mac, who passed away last year at age 33 after a five-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

Mac Sinise was diagnosed with Chordoma in August 2018, just two months after Gary's wife Moira was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. "I felt like I lived in a pharmacy," Gary Sinise said of his efforts to make the treatment of his son and wife as easy on them as possible.

But Gary Sinise said his message along the way was to never give up hope so his son was aware he wasn't alone in his battle against cancer. Through his work with the Gary Sinise Foundation, he said his work helping veterans, first responders, and others has helped give him a purpose, telling several thousand Asembia ASX25 attendees that "service is a great healer."

"I never gave up hope," Gary Sinise told Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream, who interviewed the legendary co-star of the Academy Award-winning 1994 movie "Forrest Gump."

"You've got to have hope," Gary Sinise said. "I always wanted him to know about what's the next thing we are going to do. So, I never gave up hope."

Planning for next year's event, which will be held April 26-30, 2026 at Wynn & Encore Last Vegas, is already underway. Asembia looks forward to continuing the tradition of providing informative speakers, critical industry insights, unparalleled networking opportunities, thought-provoking business sessions, interactive exhibits, and much more.

