EY US Unveils John Witchel Of King Energy As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Mountain West Award Finalist

DURANGO, Colo., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced the finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Mountain West Award. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow. The Mountain West program celebrates entrepreneurs from Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

An independent panel of judges selected John Witchel among 41 finalists for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

Based in Durango, Colorado, King Energy is the nationwide leader in multi-tenant solar, making financial sense for commercial property owners and tenants by renting unused roofs, creating long-term value. Powered by enterprise-grade software and built to be a lasting partner, the company has expanded to nine states, secured over $250M in project equity, and brought solar to more than 200 buildings since its founding in 2020.

"Being named a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year–the world's most prestigious business award for original founders, multigenerational family business leaders, and transformational CEOs–recognizes what we've been working toward at King Energy: Making solar financially sound and accessible for commercial and industrial properties across the country," said John. "We started in a small town with a big idea: that clean energy should make financial sense for commercial property owners and tenants, and that a startup from a small rural town could make a global impact. I love what I am doing with King Energy. Thriving requires perseverance, innovation, and embracing uncertainty every day. It's an honor to be recognized among the finalists."

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 20 during a special celebration in Salt Lake City, Utah and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

