Canyon Ranch Unveils Its Summer In Session Wellness Series And James Beard Foundation Dining Events In The Berkshires

As part of this extended lineup, dubbed "Summer in Session," Canyon Ranch has partnered with the James Beard Foundation to host four of the country's most highly awarded chefs for intimate sunset dinners on the great lawn of its Gilded Age estate in the New England countryside.

Canyon Ranch's James Beard Foundation Chef Supper Series Schedule:

June 19: Chef Sean Brock

James Beard Award winner "Best Chef Southeast" 2010

July 18: Chef Mike Bagale

James Beard Award winner "Outstanding Restaurant" as Executive Chef of Michelin three-star Alinea, 2016

August 21: Chef Charlie Mitchell

James Beard Award winner "Best Chef New York State" 2024

September 18: Chef Suzanne Cupps

James Beard Award "Best Chef New York State" Award semifinalist 2025

"This summer is poised to be an unforgettable season of inspiration, adventure, joy and experience at Canyon Ranch in Lenox," said Mark Rivers, CEO of Canyon Ranch. "With its beautiful setting and grounds in the Berkshires, Canyon Ranch is a special home for outdoor adventure, spa renewal and dimensions of wellness – body, mind and spirit. We've curated this unique lineup to give our guests lifelong memories and transformative moments, alongside a host of new investments, fresh programs and services that are filled with wow and wonder."

As part of Summer in Session, new luxury outdoor spa and wellness experiences will include Yoga & Fire (meditation and fire rituals), summer sound healing, aerial yoga in the forest, luxury outdoor canopies for private tea + tarot readings and spa treatments, private rain barrel showers in the forest, Appalachian Trail hikes, outdoor fitness on the great lawn and more.

Themed programming varies each week of the summer and includes special events and experiences such as Wild & Well Adventure Days, Summer Beauty Glow-ups and All-You-Can-Spa days. The resort is also hosting exclusive retreats with guest experts and celebrities such as mental and spiritual health guru and best-selling author Deepak Chopra, health and wellness expert Kira Stokes, and fitness expert and personality Courteney Fisher, creator of Fit with Coco. Grammy award-winning artist Amy Grant will also perform an intimate concert in July. Additional special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Booking for Canyon Ranch summer stays is now open at canyonranch/lenox-summer. Guests can also inquire by phone: 866-494-9279.

About Canyon Ranch

Since its founding in 1979, Canyon Ranch has been the global innovator and market-maker in destination wellness experiences, inspiring guests to pursue a lifetime of well-being. A visit to a Canyon Ranch Resort is unique for each guest and each stay, with over 1,500 services drawing from ancient wisdom and modern technology. Guided by world-class experts across the broadest range of offerings in the hospitality segment – including nutrition, health & performance, spa & beauty, fitness, mental health, spirituality, and more – guests gain personal insight, skills, and motivation that lead to lasting personal transformation and enrichment. With resorts in Tucson, Arizona and Lenox, Massachusetts; a retreat in Woodside, California and North America's largest day spa in Las Vegas, Nevada (Canyon Ranch Spa at The Venetian), Canyon Ranch properties are annually ranked among the best in the world, noted for warm hospitality, luxurious spas, nutritious cuisine, and awe-inspiring settings. The first Canyon Ranch Wellness Club and Spa opened in Fort Worth in 2023, and a new destination resort and residential community will open in the Austin area in 2026. For more information, visit or @canyonranch on Instagram.

