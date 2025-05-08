Mattamy Homes Charlotte Opens Sales Of New Townhomes In Stonesummit At Reedy Creek

The community offers two new Mattamy designs that provide three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and one- and two-car garages. Square footages range from 1,787 to 1,824, with prices starting in the mid-$300s. The two-story Aurora and Vienna townhomes feature Mattamy's signature open-concept floorplans thoughtfully designed and perfectly crafted for comfort and flexibility.

Stonesummit homebuyers enjoy a stress-free community that includes lawn care and such amenities as a pocket park, walking trail and greenspace.

"Stonesummit represents Mattamy's quality and style at a competitive price in a desirable part of town," said Mike Smedley, Director of Marketing with Mattamy's Charlotte Division.

The community lies an easy 15-minute walk from the 125-acre Reedy Creek Park and the adjacent nature preserve that spans more than 700 acres. The park provides sports fields and courts, indoor and outdoor picnic areas, ponds, a fishing pier, a disc golf course and a dog park.

While just minutes from those wide-open greenspaces, Stonesummit also sits only eight miles from Uptown Charlotte. The area is famous for its mix of Fortune 500 companies' headquarters; stadiums and arenas that are home to the NFL's Carolina Panthers, the NBA's Charlotte Hornets and the Charlotte Knights Minor League Baseball team; museums and theatres; and popular restaurants and nightspots.

Stonesummit, just five miles from Interstate 485, provides easy access to PNC Music Pavilion, and Uptown Charlotte. Nearby University City, home to the University of North Carolina Charlotte's main campus, is a popular shopping and dining destination. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is only 17 miles from home.

"Stonesummit really has it all when it comes to townhome living," said Smedley. "These townhome designs are brand-new, beautifully crafted, and built to fit the way people live today."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is one of the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit for more information.

