WHOOP Unveils WHOOP® 5.0 And WHOOP® MG: Powerful New Devices With Breakthrough Health And Longevity Features

Three New Membership Tiers Introduced to Make the Most Advanced Wearable More Accessible and Personalized BOSTON, MA, May 8th, 2025 – WHOOP , the human performance company, today introduces WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG - two next-generation wearables designed to unlock a new approach to personal health and longevity. Paired with a redesigned WHOOP experience, the devices offer 14-day battery life in a sleeker, seven percent smaller form – and introduce category-defining features, including Healthspan with WHOOP Age, Heart Screener with on-demand ECG, Blood Pressure Insights, and more. “This isn't just a product launch. It's a new chapter for WHOOP and for our members,” said Will Ahmed, WHOOP Founder & CEO. “We've taken everything we've learned over the past decade and built a platform to help our members perform and live at their peak for longer. We've held nothing back.” This launch marks a pivotal shift in how people understand and take control of their health. WHOOP is advancing a new solution and a better way – one that empowers people to connect their daily decisions to performance and health outcomes that can be measured and felt. While others track surface-level trends, WHOOP delivers longevity through depth - translating the body's most vital signals into guidance that extends healthspan, not just lifespan. “WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG introduce medical-grade capabilities and insights never before offered in a single wearable. It's far beyond fitness tracking, it's all about helping you live your healthiest life.​ We're leading the shift from passive tracking to active transformation. The Gulf has become our fastest growing market. We look forward to growing and expanding in this region,” shares Ahmed . Imagery of WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG Here In line with this, WHOOP continues to expand its footprint across the GCC, driven by a fast-growing member base and strategic collaborations with global ambassadors who share a deep connection to the region. Cristiano Ronaldo, WHOOP Global Ambassador and Investor, shared, “WHOOP is a great tool. It's like a doctor on my wrist. It allows me to monitor my behavior easily, and shows me that being consistent and prioritizing your health is worth it. I'm happy to be part of this company, and the launch of the WHOOP 5.0 and MG.” The launch also sees Karen Wazen, a leading regional voice in wellness, join WHOOP as a global ambassador, underscoring the brand's growing presence in GCC's lifestyle and high performance space. NEW HEALTH AND PERFORMANCE IN-APP FEATURES Healthspan with WHOOP Age . Get insights and guidance on how your daily habits impact your long-term health with Healthspan – a powerful new way to quantify your physiological age and slow your Pace of Aging. Developed in partnership with Dr. Eric Verdin, CEO of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Healthspan uses 9 different metrics linked to long-term health to calculate your WHOOP Age and Pace of Aging. Heart Screener with ECG . Your heart, in your hands. WHOOP now includes an FDA-cleared ECG feature that allows a reading to be taken anytime, from your wrist - and shared directly with a healthcare provider. The Heart Screener detects signs of Atrial Fibrillation (Afib), a leading cause of stroke, and provides Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications (IHRN) for greater peace of mind. Blood Pressure Insights . A patent-pending technology that delivers daily blood pressure insights, right from your wrist. Get estimated systolic and diastolic readings, and learn about how blood pressure affects wellbeing and performance. Women's Hormonal Insights . WHOOP goes beyond cycle tracking to deliver science-backed education and personalized insights on how hormonal shifts influence recovery, sleep, stress, and performance. Whether you're navigating menstruation, pregnancy, or perimenopause - WHOOP adapts with you. Sleep Performance Update. Unlock better nights and better days. The reimagined Sleep Score delivers a more accurate reflection of sleep quality, helping members recover more effectively and show up stronger each day. WHOOP Advanced Labs . Join the waitlist for the next evolution in personalized health. Coming soon, WHOOP Advanced Labs will allow members to schedule blood tests and receive clinician reports that are integrated directly into the WHOOP app, creating a more comprehensive picture of your health - and giving you actionable steps to improve it. Comprehensive Fitness Tracking. From daily steps and VO2 Max to Muscular Strain during strength training and 145+ supported activities, members can now optimize fitness for both performance and long-term health outcomes. HARDWARE, REIMAGINED FOR PERFORMANCE AND PRECISION: Precision Sensors. Smaller Design. Greater Power. WHOOP 5.0 and MG pack more technology into a 7% smaller form factor. Enhanced sensors capture data 26 times per second, while a redesigned processor delivers 10x more power efficiency - enabling richer insights without sacrificing battery life or comfort. 14+ Day Battery Life. New Wireless PowerPack . 14+ days per charge across WHOOP 5.0 and MG hardware. Now, members with their device alongside the new Wireless Powerpack have access to a full month of battery life. Elevated Accessories. Complete the experience with a new line of WHOOP accessories - including the new LeatherLuxe, crafted from genuine Italian leather for our most premium look and feel yet. 24/7 Wearability. WHOOP remains the only wearable that's truly wearable - designed for 24/7 use across multiple locations on the body. Powered by WHOOP Body and AnyWearTM technology, our technical garments seamlessly integrate with your device to capture data with unmatched precision - no matter your sport, lifestyle, or movement. Medical-Grade ECG. Available exclusively on WHOOP MG, maintain peace of mind with medical-grade ECG readings you can do from the comfort of home. Simply place your thumb and index finger on the ECG-conductive clasp, and get a medical-grade reading in seconds. CHOOSE YOUR EXPERIENCE: To make these innovations even more accessible, WHOOP is also introducing three new membership tiers. These tiers empower WHOOP members to choose the hardware device, features and pricing that make the most sense for them: WHOOP One: Professional-grade fitness insights at our best price at 699 AED/799 SAR per year

WHOOP Peak: Advanced health, fitness and longevity insights designed to help you perform at your peak, longer. Priced at 919 AED/1029 SAR per year WHOOP Life: The most powerful WHOOP ever, delivering medical-grade health and performance insights. Priced at 1379 AED/1549 SAR per year WHOOP 5.0 and MG are available to purchase now on WHOOP. GCC Pricing

CURRENCY ONE PEAK LIFE AED 699 919 1379 SAR 799 1029 1549 QAR 699 879 1319

To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoop.

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG offer groundbreaking health innovations, including cardiovascular health features; Healthspan which quantifies Pace of Aging and provides members with their WHOOP Age; and first-of-its-kind wearable Blood Pressure Insights. WHOOP is the perfect health companion for anyone looking to optimize their health and performance. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. WHOOP is available to ship in 56 markets worldwide and the WHOOP app is available in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish (Latin America). WHOOP can be purchased on Amazon across the U.S., U.K., and Australia, as well as Best Buy (U.S.) Dick's Sporting Goods (U.S.), Flipkart (India) and Virgin Megastore (GCC), and more.

