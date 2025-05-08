Scanifly Integrates With Snapnrack To Accelerate PV Design And Plan Set Workflows, Saving Installers 2+ Hours Per Project

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This API integration lets solar contractors automatically transfer critical project data from Scanifly to SnapNrack, including drone imagery, digital checklists, electrical specifications, structural data, CAD files, and shade reports. The automated process replaces manual uploads and re-entry of data between platforms.

"Today's solar designers are trapped in digital bottlenecks - spending too much time moving data between different software and manually accounting for inaccurate, outdated remote imagery that doesn't reflect the actual site and roof conditions," said Jason Steinberg, CEO of Scanifly. "By connecting our drone-based design platform directly with SnapNrack's Blueprint portal, we're eliminating these friction points entirely, letting contractors focus on accurate, efficient installations instead of manual data transfer and costly revisions."

Solar installers using the integration will see immediate benefits:



Cuts 1-3 hours from each design cycle

Reduces installation prep time by 2-4 hours per project

Improves first-time pass rate by +30% Prevents costly revision cycles

The integration leverages Scanifly's drone-based design technology, which produces a to-scale 3D model of the property with exact measurements and structural details that flow directly into Bueprint, eliminating errors from manual data entry or designs based on outdated remote imagery.

"Getting accurate site data quickly has always been a challenge in solar design," said Sam Brown, Product Manager at SnapNrack. "Scanifly's precise measurements and automated data transfer give our customers the accuracy they need without slowing down their workflow."

Solar contractors can access the Scanifly + SnapNrack integration starting today. Please reach out to your Scanifly or SnapNrack Account Manager for more details.

About Scanifly

Scanifly is the solar industry's leader in PV design and field operations software, helping residential and commercial contractors build and install projects faster, safer, more accurately, and at a lower cost. Its end-to-end solution centralizes design, site survey, engineering, installation, and maintenance on one platform. Contractors using Scanifly's mobile, web, and drone-based technology cut site survey time by 90% and eliminate design revisions. Learn more at .

About SnapNRack

SnapNrack, an independent business unit of Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN ), is a leading manufacturer of innovative solar mounting solutions designed to reduce installation costs, improve installation quality and safety, and make the job of solar installers easier. SnapNrack roof and ground mount systems feature a single tool installation, pre-assembled snap-in hardware, integrated wire management, integrated grounding/bonding, and Class A Fire Rating in accordance with UL2703/UL1703 standards. For more information, visit .

