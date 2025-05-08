Leading Ceos, Philanthropists And No Kid Hungry Supporters Ring New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell To End Summer Hunger

MENAFN - PR Newswire)The closing bell-ringing event, marked with large banners draping the Exchange's exterior, celebrated this year's over $30 million invested by Citi, Blue Meridian Partners, Ballmer Group, Kaiser Permanente and others to help feed kids during the summer and all year long. It was attended by CEOs of iconic brands who have signed No Kid Hungry's CEO Pledge to End Summer Hunger , including:, CEO, Chipotle Mexican Grill and, CEO, Fogo de Chão who sponsored the event. The roster of CEO pledge takers grew from 10 to 16 over the past year, with new signers including, CEO, Domino's andPresident & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America.

"All kids deserve a joyful summer, free from hunger," said Anne Filipic, CEO of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "It's inspiring to see so many leaders, including CEOs of some of America's biggest brands, standing with us, united in a shared vision where all our children have the food they need to thrive during the summer months and all year long."

The Summer Meals Gap: For millions of kids across the United States who participate in school meals, summer can be the hungriest time of the year. But thanks to bipartisan legislation long advocated by No Kid Hungry, 31 million children stand to benefit from monumental changes to the USDA summer meals program, including Summer EBT (also known as SUN Bucks), a grocery benefit, and SUN Meals To-Go, which provides flexibility for rural communities to provide meal pick up or delivery options.

Before the new programs, only 2.8 million kids were accessing summer meals. In 2024, its first year of implementation, preliminary data shows that Summer EBT reached more than 18 million kids. With an estimated 13 million more kids to go to achieve full implementation, No Kid Hungry is raising the funds necessary to help schools, community organizations, and state agencies expand and implement these game-changing programs every year.

"Our goal is clear: close the summer meal gap for millions of kids in America," said Scott Boatwright, CEO, Chipotle Mexican Grill . "We have a unique chance to secure cross-sector investments and collaboration so every child in America has the nutrition they need to thrive. It's an issue that unites us and one that matters to our guests, employees and communities where we operate. I call on other CEOs to join us and help make no kid hungry a reality all year long."

Why CEOs? Initiatives like the CEO Pledge to End Summer Hunger are critical to keep this momentum going. According to the Edelman's 2025 Trust Barometer , nearly 8 in 10 individuals believe CEOs have a role in addressing a societal issue. Pledge champions understand that, which is why they are 1) Mobilizing their brands and industries to raise funds 2) Lending their time and influence to raise awareness and 3) Advocating for change by celebrating and supporting policies that feed kids all year round.

Who's On Board : Christine Barone , CEO & President, Dutch Bros Coffee; Scott Boatwright , CEO, Chipotle Mexican Grill; Paul Brown , Co-Founder & CEO, Inspire Brands; Steve Gardiner , CEO, Nature's Bakery; Noah Glass , Founder & CEO, Olo; Shannon Hennessy , CEO, Habit Burger & Grill; Jim Kelly , CEO, HedgeServ; Barry McGowan , CEO, Fogo de Chão; Danny Meyer , Founder & Executive Chairman, Union Square Hospitality Group; Aman Narang, CEO, Toast.; Mark Politzer , President & CEO, NORMS Restaurants; Judy Ransford , CEO, Hickory Farms; Tony Spring , Chairman & CEO, Macy's, Inc.; Kelli Valade , President & CEO, Denny's; Russell Weiner , CEO, Domino's and Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon, President & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. Learn more at NoKidHungry/ceopledge .

*Photo Credit: Image courtesy of NYSE Group. NYSE does not recommend or endorse any investments, investment strategies, companies, products, or services.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.

Media contact: Ceci Henriquez, [email protected]

SOURCE No Kid Hungry