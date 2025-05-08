Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets


2025-05-08 10:10:16
(MENAFN- FinanceWire) New York, New York, May 8th, 2025, FinanceWire

Borderless.xyz , a global payments infrastructure company that enables transactions using stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs), has partnered with River.app , a leading stablecoin-powered payments platform, to extend its orchestration network with flexible bank, wallet, and cash-settlement rails in 25+ countries . Integrated through single-API platform, financial institutions, PSPs, fintechs, and corporates can now route stablecoin to fiat payouts to:

  • Asia-Pacific hubs - Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, plus Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines).
  • High-volume South Asian corridors - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.
  • Emerging African markets - Nigeria, Benin, Tanzania, Botswana, Mozambique, and Senegal.
  • Strategic global centers - United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Brazil, China, and Hong Kong.
mix of stablecoin in / local-currency out via bank accounts, mobile wallets, or cash pick-up lets businesses tailor payouts to on-the-ground preferences while benefiting from the speed, transparency, and cost savings of digital dollars.

This integration is another milestone in drive to connect the world's leading stablecoin innovators under one network-making cross-border payments faster, simpler, and more affordable for everyone.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

