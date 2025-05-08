River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
Borderless.xyz , a global payments infrastructure company that enables transactions using stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs), has partnered with River.app , a leading stablecoin-powered payments platform, to extend its orchestration network with flexible bank, wallet, and cash-settlement rails in 25+ countries . Integrated through single-API platform, financial institutions, PSPs, fintechs, and corporates can now route stablecoin to fiat payouts to:
Asia-Pacific hubs - Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, plus Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines).
High-volume South Asian corridors - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.
Emerging African markets - Nigeria, Benin, Tanzania, Botswana, Mozambique, and Senegal.
Strategic global centers - United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Brazil, China, and Hong Kong.
This integration is another milestone in drive to connect the world's leading stablecoin innovators under one network-making cross-border payments faster, simpler, and more affordable for everyone.
