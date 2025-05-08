Sheikha Jowaher Honours Outstanding Female Graduates Of Qatar University

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Consort of HH the Amir HH Sheikha Jowaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani patronized Qatar University's (QU) Graduation Ceremony of the 48th batch (class of 2025) of female students, held at QU's Sports and Events Complex on Thursday morning.

During the ceremony, Her Highness honoured the 513 outstanding students, while President of Qatar University HE Dr. Omar bin Mohamed Al Ansari handed the certificates to the 2,857 graduates in various disciplines.

President of Qatar University gave a speech on the occasion, and student Manar Mahmoud Al Yafei delivered a speech on behalf of the graduates.

Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater attended the ceremony, alongside a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers, as well as members of the university's board of trustees, university vice presidents, and the graduates' guardians.