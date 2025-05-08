Industry Giants Launch 5G-OT Alliance, Empowering Network Owners To Drive Private 5G Revolution In Operational Technology

BOSTON, Mass., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders today announced the formation of the 5G Operational Technology Alliance (5G-OT Alliance), a groundbreaking, network owner-led initiative dedicated to accelerating the secure and efficient adoption of private 5G and LTE networks in operational technology (OT) environments. This alliance distinguishes itself by placing control and direction directly in the hands of network owners, ensuring unbiased knowledge sharing and collaborative innovation.

Mission: Shaping the Future of Industrial Connectivity

The 5G-OT Alliance's mission is to accelerate the adoption of private 5G & LTE networking in operational technology by fostering collaboration, empowering innovation, and driving market transformation. Through a member-led approach, they aim to inspire and shape the future of OT, unlocking the full potential of 5G to revolutionize industries, enhance connectivity, and create smarter, more efficient, and secure operations worldwide.

Vision: A Connected, Intelligent, and Secure Industrial Future

The Alliance envisions a future where private 5G and LTE dramatically change industrial operations. Real-time data will drive automation and faster decisions, boosting efficiency. Strong security will protect critical systems, reducing risks. Smart connectivity will improve resource use, leading to more sustainable practices. Flexible networks will support changing industry needs. By sharing best practices and developing practical use cases, the Alliance will unlock the full potential of private 5G, creating smarter, more efficient, and secure industries worldwide.

"The 5G-OT Alliance is uniquely positioned to accelerate the adoption of private 5G by focusing on practical, real-world use cases," said Tripp Winkler, Executive Director of the 5G-OT Alliance. "We are bringing together network owners to share knowledge and drive innovation, ensuring that private 5G solutions are tailored to the specific needs of industrial operations. This member led focus will be the key to our success."

The promise of Industry 4.0, with its emphasis on automation, real-time data analysis, and interconnected systems, hinges on robust and reliable wireless connectivity. Private 5G and LTE networks are essential for delivering the low latency, high bandwidth, and secure communication required to power these advanced industrial applications. The 5G-OT Alliance is strategically positioned to accelerate this transformation by providing a platform for network owners to collaborate on developing private 5G and LTE deployments. By focusing on practical use cases, sharing best practices, and ensuring operator-led governance, the Alliance will directly address the challenges and opportunities of Industry 4.0, empowering industries to fully leverage the power of private networks and shape the future of connected industrial operations.

Michael Krumay, Head of Technics, Hamburger Containerboard added, "Private 5G enables us to unlock new levels of connectivity and automation in our operational processes and is a key enabler for optimization. The 5G-OT Alliance will play a crucial role in driving innovation and ensuring seamless integration of 5G technologies."

The complexity of deploying private 5G and LTE networks presents significant barriers to entry, hindering operators' ability to unlock the transformative power of Industry 4.0. The 5G-OT Alliance directly addresses this challenge by developing standardized use cases, implementation guides, and security frameworks tailored to the specific needs of operational technology. This operator-led approach ensures that the solutions are practical and relevant, empowering even smaller industrial operations to leverage the benefits of private networks and participate in the Industry 4.0 revolution. Through this collective effort, the 5G-OT Alliance enables a wider range of industries to achieve greater efficiency, productivity, and innovation.

"BASF is committed to leveraging advanced technologies to drive operational excellence and sustainability," stated Steven Werbrouck, 5G Technical Lead, BASF Antwerp. "The 5G-OT Alliance provides a platform for us to collaborate with industry partners and accelerate the adoption of secure and reliable private 5G networks in our manufacturing facilities."

OneLayer brings critical expertise in addressing the unique challenges of industrial 5G deployments. Dave Mor, Co-Founder and CEO, OneLayer said, "Securing and managing the devices connected to private 5G networks in OT environments is paramount. We are proud to support the establishment of the 5G-OT Alliance which will strengthen adoption of private 5G networks so members can confidently embrace this transformative technology."

Free Registration Now Open

The 5G-OT Alliance invites network owners in the OT space, such as manufacturers, logistics operators, and others currently deploying or interested in deploying and managing their own Private 5G infrastructure, to join its mission. Free registration is now open. For more information and to join, please visit .

About 5G OT Alliance:

The 5G-OT Alliance is a network owner-led initiative dedicated to accelerating the secure and efficient adoption of private 5G networks in operational technology environments. Initial founding members include John Deere, Hamburger Containerboard, BASF, Miami International Airport and OneLayer. The Alliance focuses on security, interoperability, education, and use case development, fostering collaboration and standardization across diverse industrial sectors.

Contact:

Tripp Winkler

Executive Director

[email protected]

