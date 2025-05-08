Podcast Focuses Legal Insights On NIL And Changing Dynamics Of College Sports

Sports Talk Podcast

To assist student athletes, parents and businesses on how to leverage opportunities and reduce risk, Foster Swift has launched its Sports Talk podcast.

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Past actions concerning Name Image Likeness (NIL) and sports law are now being pushed back into the limelight including a recent series of lawsuits against the NCAA, totally nearly $3 billion.The constantly evolving NIL territory is changing the recruiting landscape, presenting a complex, uncertain patchwork of state laws, NCAA rules and additional university oversight. Having specialized legal counsel in this area not only assists student athletes in benefitting from their image but can also help businesses effectively explore opportunities, navigate legal challenges and avoid landmines by also assisting with:. Contract negotiations with endorsements, sponsorships and licensing.. Protecting your intellectual property and capitalize on your image and brand.To assist student athletes, parents and businesses on how to leverage opportunities and reduce risk, Foster Swift has launched its Sports Talk podcast. All episodes are available on Foster Swift's YouTube channel as well as Spotify .Podcast hosts include attorneys Dave Russell and Charlie Sarchet and Tony Dalimonte. Each episode will feature special guests within the athletics world, discussing their perspective on changes in NIL and sports law, how it has affected them and what they expect on the horizon. Available episodes include:1. A discussion of the much-anticipated NCAA settlement and its potential effects on men's non-revenue sports with guests: Jake Boss Jr., Head Coach of Michigan State University's (MSU) Baseball Team; Dr. Tom Dieters, Founder and President of Charitable Gift America.2. A discussion of the legal and ethical considerations around NIL at the high school level and how student athletes, parents and coaches can navigate this new era. Featuring Mark Uyl, Executive Director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA).

Kimberly P. Hafley

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC

+1 517-371-8112

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

The House Settlement's Impact on NIL and Non-Revenue Sports

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.