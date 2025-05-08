River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets

MENAFN - PR Newswire) NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Borderless , a global payments infrastructure company that enables transactions using stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs), has partnered with River , a leading stablecoin-powered payments platform, to extend its orchestration network with flexible bank, wallet, and cash-settlement rails in. Integrated through Borderless's single-API platform, financial institutions, PSPs, fintechs, and corporates can now route stablecoin to fiat payouts to:

River Joins the Borderless Network, Unlocking Stablecoin to Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets

Asia-Pacific hubs - Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, plus Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines).

High-volume South Asian corridors - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Emerging African markets - Nigeria, Benin, Tanzania, Botswana, Mozambique, and Senegal. Strategic global centers - United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Brazil, China, and Hong Kong.

River's mix of stablecoin in / local-currency out via bank accounts, mobile wallets, or cash pick-up lets businesses tailor payouts to on-the-ground preferences while benefiting from the speed, transparency, and cost savings of digital dollars.

"River delivers a best-in-class stablecoin payout experience for the next billion users," said Kevin Lehtiniitty, CEO of Borderless . "Embedding their rails into the Borderless Network opens critical corridors across Asia-Pacific and Africa, lowers costs for our partners, and accelerates time-to-market for any enterprise moving value worldwide.""At River, our mission is to make global payouts as easy as sending a text," added Elius Hussain, Co-founder & CTO at Rive r. "Joining Borderless's stablecoin ecosystem gives enterprises one-click access to our local banking rails - while keeping compliance and security front and center."

This integration is another milestone in Borderless's drive to connect the world's leading stablecoin innovators under one network-making cross-border payments faster, simpler, and more affordable for everyone.

About Borderless

Borderless is a leading global payments infrastructure company designed to facilitate transactions using internet-native money, including stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs). Covering more than 50 countries and 23 currencies, Borderless's mission is to empower builders to create efficient money movement, deliver stable currencies to emerging markets, and drive the transition to on-chain banking. Borderless is backed by Amity Ventures, along with executives of leading companies such as Michael Shaulov of Fireblocks, Johnny Ayres of Socure, and Anton Katz of Talos. To learn more, users can visit .

About River

River is a next-generation payout platform combining intuitive wallets, local bank integrations, and stablecoin technology to make global payments instant, low-cost, and secure. Serving freelancers, SMEs, and gig-economy workers across Asia-Pacific, Africa, and beyond, River offers compliant on- / off-ramps, competitive FX, and programmable payout workflows through a single API or user-friendly app. Users can discover more at .

Contact

Founder

Sarah Cohen

SJC PR

[email protected]

