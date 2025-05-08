Integrated Analytical Solutions Announces Grand Opening Of State-Of-The-Art Cannabis Testing Laboratory In New Jersey
HAMILTON, N.J., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Analytical Solutions (IAS), a premier provider of analytical testing services, is proud to announce the grand opening of its cannabis testing laboratory in Hamilton, NJ. Dedicated to advancing safety, quality, and transparency in the cannabis industry, IAS offers a full suite of compliant testing services to cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors across New Jersey.
Equipped with the latest technology and staffed by experienced scientists, IAS is fully licensed and accredited to perform rigorous testing for potency, pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, microbial contamination, and more. The lab's mission is to empower cannabis businesses with reliable, actionable data-ensuring consumers receive safe, accurately labeled products.
"We're excited to play a vital role in supporting the integrity and growth of the cannabis industry," said James Beasley, Managing Director of IAS. "Our commitment is to deliver fast, accurate, and transparent results, helping our clients meet regulatory standards while building trust with consumers."
About Integrated Analytical Solutions (IAS)
Integrated Analytical Solutions is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and fully licensed by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (License #TL00008). IAS provides comprehensive compliance and R&D testing to help cannabis businesses ensure product safety, quality, and regulatory compliance.
