Nokhu Introduces The Nokhu Rack: A Major Evolution In Car Storage And Camping
With adjustable length from 42" to 72", the same rack can work across multiple vehicles or be reconfigured for different setups on the fly. Whether deployed widthwise, lengthwise, or both, the Nokhu Rack adapts to your vehicle and your adventure-turning any space into an organized, ready-to-roll basecamp.
Only looking for SUV/Van/Hatchback trunk storage? The Nokhu Mini does just that. It is the Nokhu Rack's little brother that fits conveniently into the back of most SUVs to add extra storage for gear, groceries, or gifts. It has just as much might as the larger version but is designed specifically as a smaller vehicle storage platform
“I'd been trying to figure out how to build something expandable, strong, and clean,” said Nokhu founder Evan Packard.“We needed something that was symmetrical yet incorporated a telescoping design - that was the solution. The next morning I started sketching what would become the Nokhu Rack.”
Nokhu Rack Highlights:
- 30-Second Setup, No Tools Required – Quickest full-platform setup on the market
Expandable Length (42”–72”) – Fits short and long cargo areas with ease
Width Options (25”, 30”, 50”, 60”) – Combine racks for solo or full-width setups
400 lb Weight Capacity – Ready for real-world use and built to last
Height Adjustable (8–14”) – Clear space for storage, or lower it for sleeping comfort
Fits Width & Length in Most Vehicles – Designed to fit nearly all trucks and SUVs
Dual-Purpose Platform – Use it as a trunk shelf or full sleep system
Universal Compatibility – One system that works in hundreds of makes and models
The Nokhu Rack was developed alongside Nokhu partner and outdoor industry veteran Evan Currid , founder of Tepui Tents (acquired by Thule) and HitchFire. With Currid as Brand Manager, Nokhu is positioned to lead a new wave of simple, smart vehicle-based adventure gear.
The Nokhu Rack is available now at NokhuGear.com .
About Nokhu
Nokhu creates rugged, fast-deploying vehicle storage and camping systems that help adventurers pack faster and travel farther. Founded by Evan Packard and joined by outdoor gear veteran Evan Currid, Nokhu builds real-world gear for real-world trips-no frills, no fluff, just dialed-in design. Learn more at .
