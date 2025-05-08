Nokhu Introduces The Nokhu Rack: A Major Evolution In Car Storage And Camping

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Loveland, CO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nokhu revolutionizes car camping and storage with the new Nokhu Rack - a car camping and storage platform unlike anything that has ever existed. A true innovation in vehicle storage and sleep systems, the Nokhu Rack is designed to fit in nearly all trucks and SUVs thanks to its fully expandable design. It sets up in under 30 seconds, making it one of the fastest, most flexible systems on the market.

With adjustable length from 42" to 72", the same rack can work across multiple vehicles or be reconfigured for different setups on the fly. Whether deployed widthwise, lengthwise, or both, the Nokhu Rack adapts to your vehicle and your adventure-turning any space into an organized, ready-to-roll basecamp.

Only looking for SUV/Van/Hatchback trunk storage? The Nokhu Mini does just that. It is the Nokhu Rack's little brother that fits conveniently into the back of most SUVs to add extra storage for gear, groceries, or gifts. It has just as much might as the larger version but is designed specifically as a smaller vehicle storage platform

“I'd been trying to figure out how to build something expandable, strong, and clean,” said Nokhu founder Evan Packard.“We needed something that was symmetrical yet incorporated a telescoping design - that was the solution. The next morning I started sketching what would become the Nokhu Rack.”

Nokhu Rack Highlights:



30-Second Setup, No Tools Required – Quickest full-platform setup on the market



Expandable Length (42”–72”) – Fits short and long cargo areas with ease



Width Options (25”, 30”, 50”, 60”) – Combine racks for solo or full-width setups



400 lb Weight Capacity – Ready for real-world use and built to last



Height Adjustable (8–14”) – Clear space for storage, or lower it for sleeping comfort



Fits Width & Length in Most Vehicles – Designed to fit nearly all trucks and SUVs



Dual-Purpose Platform – Use it as a trunk shelf or full sleep system

Universal Compatibility – One system that works in hundreds of makes and models



The Nokhu Rack was developed alongside Nokhu partner and outdoor industry veteran Evan Currid , founder of Tepui Tents (acquired by Thule) and HitchFire. With Currid as Brand Manager, Nokhu is positioned to lead a new wave of simple, smart vehicle-based adventure gear.

The Nokhu Rack is available now at NokhuGear.com .

About Nokhu

Nokhu creates rugged, fast-deploying vehicle storage and camping systems that help adventurers pack faster and travel farther. Founded by Evan Packard and joined by outdoor gear veteran Evan Currid, Nokhu builds real-world gear for real-world trips-no frills, no fluff, just dialed-in design. Learn more at .

