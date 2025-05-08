Prime Medicine Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Updates

-- IND and/or CTA for PM577 for Wilson's Disease on-track for 1H 2026 --

-- Unveiled potentially best-in-class program for AATD; IND and/or CTA filing targeted for mid-2026 --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provided a business update.

“We recently unveiled our AATD program, further demonstrating our commitment to building a liver franchise of Prime Editors designed to cure major genetic diseases,” said Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Prime Medicine.“Both our Wilson's Disease and AATD programs are advancing through preclinical development, and we look forward to initiating clinical trials in both indications in 2026. In addition, we remain on track to report initial data from our Phase 1/2 trial of PM359 in CGD this year, and continue to progress our efforts in CF.”

Dr. Gottesdiener continued,“While PM359 leverages a different delivery mechanism from our programs in liver and lung diseases, we believe our forthcoming CGD data could provide important readthrough across our pipeline. If positive, these data would demonstrate the potential of Prime Editing as a powerful and differentiated technology, potentially capable of offering curative benefit to patients following a single treatment. We remain committed to executing with focus and discipline as we approach these first in-human data, which we hope will mark a key inflection point on our path to sustained growth.”

Prime Medicine's Pipeline:

Prime Medicine is advancing a set of high-value programs across its core areas of focus (hematology, immunology and oncology, liver, and lung). These include ex vivo hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) programs for the treatment of p47phox chronic granulomatous disease (CGD) and X-linked CGD; lipid nanoparticle (LNP) Prime Editors for the treatment of Wilson's Disease and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD); LNP or adeno-associated virus (AAV) Prime Editors for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF); and ex vivo T-cell therapies, which are being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.

Recent Business Updates

In March 2025, Prime Medicine unveiled its preclinical program for the treatment of AATD. Prime Medicine's program leverages the Company's universal liver LNP to edit the E342K (Pi*Z) mutation in the SERPINA1 gene, the prevalent disease-causing mutation in AATD, with the potential to treat both lung- and liver-associated disease. In initial in vivo data, Prime Medicine observed high levels of editing at the target site, with full restoration of circulating wild-type AAT protein (M-AAT) to normal human range. Additionally, based on preclinical studies using unoptimized surrogate Prime Editors across Prime Medicine's liver franchise, the Company believes Prime Editing has the ability to correct disease-causing mutations without introducing off-target or bystander edits.



Anticipated Upcoming Milestones:

Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD):

Announce initial clinical data from Cohort 1 in the Phase 1/2 trial of PM359 for p47phox CGD in 2025. The initial readout will include safety and engraftment data, as well as key outcome measures, including the reconstitution of NADPH oxidase activity as measured by the DHR assay.



Wilson's Disease:



Advance PM577 through investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies for the treatment of Wilson's Disease patients with the most prevalent Wilson's Disease mutation in the United States. File investigational new drug (IND) and/or clinical trial application (CTA) for PM577 in the first half of 2026.

AATD:



Initiate IND-enabling studies for the treatment of AATD. File IND and/or CTA in mid-2026.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $40.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $37.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in R&D expenses primarily due to the expansion and build out of our laboratory space at 60 First Street and 500 Arsenal Street.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $13.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $11.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in G&A expenses was driven by personnel expenses.

Net Loss: Net loss was $51.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $45.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Cash Position: As of March 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, investments, and restricted cash were $158.3 million, as compared to $204.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Financial Guidance

Based on its current operating plans, Prime Medicine expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments as of March 31, 2025 will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the first half of 2026.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to creating and delivering the next generation of gene editing therapies to patients. The Company is deploying its proprietary Prime Editing platform, a versatile, precise and efficient gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene while minimizing unwanted DNA modifications, Prime Editors have the potential to repair almost all types of genetic mutations and work in many different tissues, organs and cell types. Taken together, Prime Editing's versatile gene editing capabilities could unlock opportunities across thousands of potential indications.

Prime Medicine is currently progressing a diversified portfolio of investigational therapeutic programs organized around our core areas of focus: hematology, immunology and oncology, liver and lung. Across each core area, Prime Medicine is focused initially on a set of high value programs, each targeting a disease with well-understood biology and a clearly defined clinical development and regulatory path, and each expected to provide the foundation for expansion into additional opportunities.



