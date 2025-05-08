Japan Tech Forum Is Back At BEYOND Expo And New Speakers Announced

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a world where globalization and digital transformation are increasingly intertwined, Asia has become a powerful engine for technological innovation. As one of the world's foremost tech leaders, Japan continues to maintain its edge across multiple sectors. Co-hosted with ReGACY Innovation Group, BEYOND Expo 2025 will host the Japan Tech Forum on May 22, offering a global platform to explore the latest developments in China-Japan innovation and unlock new growth opportunities.

This exclusive gathering will feature a vibrant program of panel discussions and focused on:



Strengthening China-Japan technological collaboration

Building an integrated innovation ecosystem across Asia Exploring practical strategies and investment opportunities

Confirmed speakers include some of the industry's most influential figures:



Miura Jun, Consul-General (Ambassador) at the Consulate-General of Japan in Hong Kong

Fu Haofeng, CEO, ReGACY Innovation Group China

Taro Yamamoto, Deputy Director, Commerce, Industry, Labor and Tourism Department, Kyoto Prefecture

Yasutoshi Nohara, Director, the Okinawa Prefectural Government Hong Kong Representative Office

Takenaka Mikio, Vice President, Sony (China); President, Head of Sony Research & Development Center China

Yuta Hashimoto, BRICKS FUND TOKYO Co-founder, Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd.

Venus Wen, Assistant General Manager Innovative Startups Coordination Department Shenzhen Branch,Mizuho Bank (China), Ltd

Ryotaro Nakayama, CEO, Makuake

Akio Tanaka, Partner, Headline VC

He Jie, Investment Group Director China office Representative, Global Brain Corporation

Ichio Cho, Partner, Mizuho Leaguer Investment Ryo Umezawa, Vice President, Vector

More speakers will be announced soon.

A special highlight of this year's forum is the debut of the Japan edition of“Fund at First Pitch (FAFP)”, where leading Japanese VCs and CVCs will offer live feedback to standout startups from across Asia. This segment serves as a unique gateway to showcase innovation, attract investment, and enter the Japanese market while expanding global visibility.

The Japan Tech Forum at BEYOND Expo 2025 is not only a high-level exchange and collaboration platform for Chinese and Japanese tech companies, research institutions, and investors-it is also a“connector” for both countries' tech ecosystems. Here, breakthroughs will be translated into commercial value, fueling cross-border cooperation and the inclusive benefits of technology.

