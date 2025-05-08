Japan Tech Forum Is Back At BEYOND Expo And New Speakers Announced
This exclusive gathering will feature a vibrant program of panel discussions and focused on:
-
Strengthening China-Japan technological collaboration
Building an integrated innovation ecosystem across Asia
Exploring practical strategies and investment opportunities
Confirmed speakers include some of the industry's most influential figures:
-
Miura Jun, Consul-General (Ambassador) at the Consulate-General of Japan in Hong Kong
Fu Haofeng, CEO, ReGACY Innovation Group China
Taro Yamamoto, Deputy Director, Commerce, Industry, Labor and Tourism Department, Kyoto Prefecture
Yasutoshi Nohara, Director, the Okinawa Prefectural Government Hong Kong Representative Office
Takenaka Mikio, Vice President, Sony (China); President, Head of Sony Research & Development Center China
Yuta Hashimoto, BRICKS FUND TOKYO Co-founder, Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd.
Venus Wen, Assistant General Manager Innovative Startups Coordination Department Shenzhen Branch,Mizuho Bank (China), Ltd
Ryotaro Nakayama, CEO, Makuake
Akio Tanaka, Partner, Headline VC
He Jie, Investment Group Director China office Representative, Global Brain Corporation
Ichio Cho, Partner, Mizuho Leaguer Investment
Ryo Umezawa, Vice President, Vector
More speakers will be announced soon.
A special highlight of this year's forum is the debut of the Japan edition of“Fund at First Pitch (FAFP)”, where leading Japanese VCs and CVCs will offer live feedback to standout startups from across Asia. This segment serves as a unique gateway to showcase innovation, attract investment, and enter the Japanese market while expanding global visibility.
The Japan Tech Forum at BEYOND Expo 2025 is not only a high-level exchange and collaboration platform for Chinese and Japanese tech companies, research institutions, and investors-it is also a“connector” for both countries' tech ecosystems. Here, breakthroughs will be translated into commercial value, fueling cross-border cooperation and the inclusive benefits of technology.
