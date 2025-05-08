Kelly Reports First-Quarter 2025 Earnings
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 30, 2025 AND MARCH 31, 2024
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars except per share data)
|%
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Change
|Revenue from services
|$
|1,164.9
|$
|1,045.1
|$
|119.8
|11.5
|%
|Cost of services
|928.4
|839.4
|89.0
|10.6
|Gross profit
|236.5
|205.7
|30.8
|15.0
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|225.7
|190.5
|35.2
|18.5
|Gain on sale of EMEA staffing operations
|-
|(11.6
|)
|11.6
|NM
|Earnings from operations
|10.8
|26.8
|(16.0
|)
|(59.8
|)
|Gain on forward contract
|-
|1.2
|(1.2
|)
|NM
|Other income (expense), net
|(3.2
|)
|1.8
|(5.0
|)
|(271.3
|)
|Earnings before taxes
|7.6
|29.8
|(22.2
|)
|(74.6
|)
|Income tax expense
|1.8
|4.0
|(2.2
|)
|(54.7
|)
|Net earnings
|$
|5.8
|$
|25.8
|$
|(20.0
|)
|(77.7
|)
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.71
|$
|(0.55
|)
|(77.5
|)
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.70
|$
|(0.54
|)
|(77.1
|)
|STATISTICS:
|Permanent placement revenue (included in revenue from services)
|$
|11.5
|$
|8.0
|$
|3.5
|43.2
|%
|Gross profit rate
|20.3
|%
|19.7
|%
|0.6
|pts.
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|34.9
|$
|33.3
|$
|1.6
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|3.0
|%
|3.2
|%
|(0.2
|)
|pts.
|Effective income tax rate
|24.0
|%
|13.5
|%
|10.5
|pts.
|Average number of shares outstanding (millions):
|Basic
|35.0
|35.4
|Diluted
|35.5
|35.8
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars)
| We utilize business unit profit (loss) to evaluate the performance of our segments. Business unit profit (loss) and SG&A expenses as presented in the segment information table below do not include depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted SG&A expenses and business unit profit (loss) further exclude integration, realignment and restructuring charges.
|First Quarter
|%
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Enterprise Talent Management
|Revenue from services
|$
|534.0
|$
|524.1
|1.9
|%
|Gross profit
|108.0
|106.2
|1.7
|Adjusted SG&A expenses
|98.5
|97.4
|1.2
|Integration, realignment and restructuring charges
|2.7
|0.7
|258.2
|Total SG&A expenses
|101.2
|98.1
|3.1
|Business unit profit (loss)
|6.8
|8.1
|(15.4
|)
|Adjusted business unit profit (loss)
|9.5
|8.8
|7.7
|Gross profit rate
|20.2
|%
|20.3
|%
|(0.1
|)
|pts.
|Science, Engineering & Technology
|Revenue from services
|$
|322.4
|$
|231.6
|39.2
|%
|Gross profit
|82.3
|57.4
|43.3
|Adjusted SG&A expenses
|67.8
|43.2
|56.9
|Integration, realignment and restructuring charges
|1.1
|-
|NM
|Total SG&A expenses
|68.9
|43.2
|59.4
|Business unit profit (loss)
|13.4
|14.2
|(5.8
|)
|Adjusted business unit profit (loss)
|14.5
|14.2
|1.9
|Gross profit rate
|25.5
|%
|24.8
|%
|0.7
|pts.
|Education
|Revenue from services
|$
|309.0
|$
|289.9
|6.6
|%
|Gross profit
|46.2
|42.1
|9.8
|Total SG&A expenses
|26.9
|24.0
|12.4
|Business unit profit (loss)
|19.3
|18.1
|6.2
|Gross profit rate
|15.0
|%
|14.5
|%
|0.5
|pts.
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars)
|March 30, 2025
|December 29, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Current Assets
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|28.2
|$
|39.0
|$
|200.7
|Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of $10.6, $8.4, and $8.8 respectively
|1,250.9
|1,255.5
|1,152.9
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|71.9
|71.0
|83.2
|Total current assets
|1,351.0
|1,365.5
|1,436.8
|Noncurrent Assets
|Property and equipment, net
|23.7
|25.8
|25.5
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|45.9
|47.0
|46.3
|Deferred taxes
|331.1
|330.1
|318.9
|Retirement plan assets
|253.8
|258.1
|243.7
|Goodwill
|304.1
|304.2
|151.1
|Intangibles, net
|248.4
|256.3
|132.5
|Other assets
|36.9
|45.3
|40.6
|Total noncurrent assets
|1,243.9
|1,266.8
|958.6
|Total Assets
|$
|2,594.9
|$
|2,632.3
|$
|2,395.4
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|597.0
|$
|613.8
|$
|581.2
|Operating lease liabilities
|12.2
|12.3
|8.4
|Accrued payroll and related taxes
|178.7
|163.9
|165.9
|Accrued workers' compensation and other claims
|18.0
|19.0
|22.0
|Income and other taxes
|17.0
|17.5
|20.0
|Total current liabilities
|822.9
|826.5
|797.5
|Noncurrent Liabilities
|Long-term debt
|204.6
|239.4
|-
|Operating lease liabilities
|49.3
|50.9
|42.0
|Accrued workers' compensation and other claims
|32.0
|33.8
|40.9
|Accrued retirement benefits
|236.4
|239.9
|229.5
|Other long-term liabilities
|9.2
|7.2
|8.7
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|531.5
|571.2
|321.1
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|38.5
|38.5
|38.5
|Treasury stock
|(56.1
|)
|(61.4
|)
|(53.1
|)
|Paid-in capital
|30.5
|34.2
|27.1
|Earnings invested in the business
|1,233.2
|1,230.2
|1,264.8
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(5.6
|)
|(6.9
|)
|(0.5
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,240.5
|1,234.6
|1,276.8
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|2,594.9
|$
|2,632.3
|$
|2,395.4
|STATISTICS:
|Working Capital
|$
|528.1
|$
|539.0
|$
|639.3
|Current Ratio
|1.6
|1.7
|1.8
|Debt-to-capital %
|14.2
|%
|16.2
|%
|0.0
|%
|Global Days Sales Outstanding
|61
|59
|58
|Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow
|$
|21.4
|$
|15.8
|$
|(29.2
|)
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 30, 2025 AND MARCH 31, 2024
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net earnings
|$
|5.8
|$
|25.8
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|11.0
|8.0
|Operating lease asset amortization
|2.6
|2.2
|Provision for credit losses and sales allowances
|3.0
|0.5
|Stock-based compensation
|3.7
|2.8
|Gain on sale of EMEA staffing operations
|-
|(11.6
|)
|Gain on forward contract
|-
|(1.2
|)
|Other, net
|(0.3
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition
|(1.9
|)
|(51.8
|)
|Net cash from (used in) operating activities
|23.9
|(25.5
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(2.5
|)
|(3.7
|)
|Proceeds from sale of PersolKelly investment
|6.4
|-
|Proceeds from sale of EMEA staffing operations, net of cash disposed
|-
|77.1
|Payment for settlement of forward contract
|-
|(2.4
|)
|Other investing activities
|(0.7
|)
|1.1
|Net cash from investing activities
|3.2
|72.1
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|412.3
|-
|Payments on long-term debt
|(447.1
|)
|-
|Dividend payments
|(2.8
|)
|(2.7
|)
|Payments of tax withholding for stock awards
|(1.8
|)
|(1.9
|)
|Other financing activities
|(0.1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(39.5
|)
|(4.7
|)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|1.3
|(0.6
|)
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(11.1
|)
|41.3
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|45.6
|167.6
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|34.5
|$
|208.9
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY SERVICE TYPE
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars)
|First Quarter 2025
| Staffing
Services
| Outcome-
based Services
| Talent
Solutions
| Permanent
Placement
|Total
|Enterprise Talent Management
|$
|280.7
|$
|133.2
|$
|117.8
|$
|2.3
|$
|534.0
|Science, Engineering & Technology
|204.9
|109.4
|-
|8.1
|322.4
|Education
|307.9
|-
|-
|1.1
|309.0
|Total Segment Revenue
|$
|793.5
|$
|242.6
|$
|117.8
|$
|11.5
|$
|1,165.4
|Intersegment
|(0.5
|)
|Total Revenue from Services
|$
|1,164.9
|First Quarter 2024
|Staffing Services
|Outcome-based Services
|Talent Solutions
|Permanent Placement
|Total
|Enterprise Talent Management
|$
|285.9
|$
|130.8
|$
|104.7
|$
|2.7
|$
|524.1
|Science, Engineering & Technology
|140.0
|87.4
|-
|4.2
|231.6
|Education
|288.8
|-
|-
|1.1
|289.9
|Total Segment Revenue
|$
|714.7
|$
|218.2
|$
|104.7
|$
|8.0
|$
|1,045.6
|Intersegment
|(0.5
|)
|Total Revenue from Services
|$
|1,045.1
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY GEOGRAPHY
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars)
|First Quarter
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Americas
|United States
|$
|1,056.6
|$
|933.6
|13.2
|%
|Other
|83.3
|89.2
|(6.7
|)
|Total Americas Region
|1,139.9
|1,022.8
|11.4
|Total Europe Region
|9.6
|10.8
|(11.0
|)
|Total Asia-Pacific Region
|15.4
|11.5
|34.3
|Total Kelly Services, Inc.
|$
|1,164.9
|$
|1,045.1
|11.5
|%
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars)
|First Quarter
|SG&A Expenses:
|2025
|2024
|As reported
|$
|225.7
|$
|190.5
|Integration and realignment costs(1)
|(10.7
|)
|-
|Transaction costs(2)
|(0.3
|)
|(5.6
|)
|Executive transition costs(3)
|(0.3
|)
|-
|Restructuring(6)
|-
|(2.3
|)
|Adjusted SG&A expenses
|$
|214.4
|$
|182.6
|First Quarter
|Earnings from Operations:
|2025
|2024
|As reported
|$
|10.8
|$
|26.8
|Integration and realignment costs(1)
|10.7
|-
|Transaction costs(2)
|0.3
|5.6
|Executive transition costs(3)
|0.3
|-
|Gain on sale of EMEA staffing operations(4)
|-
|(11.6
|)
|Restructuring(6)
|-
|2.3
|Adjusted earnings from operations
|$
|22.1
|$
|23.1
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars except per share data)
|First Quarter
|2025
|2024
|Income tax expense
|$
|1.8
|$
|4.0
|Taxes on integration and realignment costs(1)
|2.7
|-
|Taxes on transaction costs(2)
|0.1
|1.2
|Taxes on executive transition costs(3)
|0.1
|-
|Taxes on gain on sale of EMEA staffing operations(4)
|-
|(1.2
|)
|Taxes on restructuring charges(6)
|-
|0.6
|Adjusted income tax expense
|$
|4.7
|$
|4.6
|First Quarter
|2025
|2024
|Net earnings
|$
|5.8
|$
|25.8
|Integration and realignment costs, net of taxes(1)
|8.0
|-
|Transaction costs, net of taxes(2)
|0.3
|4.4
|Executive transition costs, net of taxes(3)
|0.2
|-
|Gain on sale of EMEA staffing operations, net of taxes(4)
|-
|(10.4
|)
|Gain on forward contract, net of taxes(5)
|-
|(1.2
|)
|Restructuring charges, net of taxes(6)
|-
|1.7
|Adjusted net earnings
|$
|14.3
|$
|20.3
|First Quarter
|2025
|2024
|Per Share
|Net earnings
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.70
|Integration and realignment costs, net of taxes(1)
|0.22
|-
|Transaction costs, net of taxes(2)
|0.01
|0.12
|Executive transition costs, net of taxes(3)
|0.01
|-
|Gain on sale of EMEA staffing operations, net of taxes(4)
|-
|(0.28
|)
|Gain on forward contract, net of taxes(5)
|-
|(0.03
|)
|Restructuring charges, net of taxes(6)
|-
|0.05
|Adjusted net earnings
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.56
Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.
|KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In millions of dollars)
|Total Adjusted EBITDA:
|First Quarter
|2025
|2024
|Net earnings
|$
|5.8
|$
|25.8
|Other (income) expense, net
|3.1
|(1.8
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1.8
|4.0
|Depreciation and amortization
|12.8
|10.2
|EBITDA
|23.5
|38.2
|Integration and realignment costs(1)
|10.7
|-
|Transaction costs(2)
|0.4
|5.6
|Executive transition costs(3)
|0.3
|-
|Gain on sale of EMEA staffing operations(4)
|-
|(11.6
|)
|Gain on forward contract(5)
|-
|(1.2
|)
|Restructuring(6)
|-
|2.3
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|34.9
|$
|33.3
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|3.0
|%
|3.2
|%
Business Unit Adjusted EBITDA:
|First Quarter 2025
| Enterprise
Talent
Management
| Science,
Engineering &
Technology
|Education
|Business unit profit (loss)
|$
|6.8
|$
|13.4
|$
|19.3
|Integration and realignment costs(1)
|2.7
|1.1
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|9.5
|$
|14.5
|$
|19.3
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|1.8
|%
|4.5
|%
|6.2
|%
|First Quarter 2024
|Enterprise Talent Management
|Science, Engineering & Technology
|Education
|Business unit profit (loss)
|$
|8.1
|$
|14.2
|$
|18.1
|Restructuring(6)
|0.7
|-
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8.8
|$
|14.2
|$
|18.1
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|1.7
|%
|6.1
|%
|6.2
|%
|Free Cash Flow:
|First Quarter
|2025
|2024
|Net cash from (used in) operating activities
|$
|23.9
|$
|(25.5
|)
|Capital expenditures
|(2.5
|)
|(3.7
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|21.4
|$
|(29.2
|)
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2025 integration and realignment costs, the 2025 and 2024 transaction costs, the 2025 executive transition costs, the 2024 gain on the sale of our EMEA staffing operations, the 2024 gain on forward contract, and the 2024 restructuring charges are useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2025 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. Management also believes that such measures are used by those analyzing performance of companies in the staffing industry to compare current performance to prior periods and to assess future performance.
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (percent of total GAAP revenue) which Management believes is useful to compare operating performance compared to prior periods and uses it in conjunction with GAAP measures to assess performance. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with similarly titled measures of other companies and should be used in conjunction with GAAP measurements. Management also uses year-to-date free cash flow (operating cash flows less capital expenditures) to indicate the change in cash balances arising from operating activities, net of working capital needs and expenditures on fixed assets.
These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(1) Integration and realignment costs in the first quarter of 2025 reflect various initiatives aimed at integrating MRP and other prior acquisitions, consolidating operating segments, and further aligning processes and technology across the Company. The costs incurred associated with these initiatives are summarized in the table below (in millions of dollars):
|First Quarter 2025
|IT-related charges
|$
|5.3
|Severance
|4.4
|Fees and other costs
|1.0
|Total integration and realignment costs
|$
|10.7
(2) Transaction costs in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024 include costs incurred directly related to the sale of the EMEA staffing operations, which includes employee termination costs and transition costs.
(3) Executive transition costs represent non-recurring expenses associated with our CEO transition in 2025.
(4) Gain on sale of EMEA staffing operations represents the gain as of the first quarter-end 2024 as a result of the sale in January 2024.
(5) Gain on forward contract represents the gain recognized in the first quarter of 2024 for the settlement of the foreign currency forward contract relating to the sale of the EMEA staffing operations.
(6) Restructuring charges in the first quarter of 2024 represent a continuation of the comprehensive transformation initiative that started in the second quarter of 2023 to further streamline the Company's operating model to enhance organizational efficiency and effectiveness. These restructuring charges included $1.2 million of costs to execute the transformation and $1.1 million of severance.
Legal Disclaimer:
