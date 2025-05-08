Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces First Quarter Results And Declares Quarterly Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, NEWS, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE, TSX: BNT) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Wealth Solutions, stated,“Our business is off to a strong start in 2025. We have entered the U.K. market and begun offering new products that expand our asset base while maintaining our fundamental objective of generating high-quality earnings and durable risk-adjusted returns within our business.”

Three Months Ended 2025 2024 Total assets $ 141,612 $ 63,113 Distributable operating earnings1 437 279 Net income (loss) (282 ) 337 Net income per each class A share $ 0.09 $ 0.08

1. See Non-GAAP and Performance Measures on page 6 and a reconciliation from net income on page 5.

First Quarter Highlights

Launched our U.K. pension risk transfer business under Blumont Annuity UK in late March, following a comprehensive authorization process and expect to be active in the market in 2025

Deployed $3 billion into Brookfield originated strategies across our investment portfolio at returns greater than 8%

Completed our first funding agreement-backed note (“FABN”) issuance at American National for $500 million

Originated $4 billion of annuity sales during the quarter across our retail, PRT and FABN channels

Our Property and Casualty float remained stable at approximately $8 billion, providing us with investment flexibility and risk diversification



Operating Update

We recognized $437 million of distributable operating earnings (“DOE”) for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $279 million in the prior year period. The increase in earnings for the current period reflects contributions from AEL, which we acquired in May 2024, as well as higher net investment income resulting from progress made in repositioning assets into higher yielding investment strategies.

We recorded a net loss of $282 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $337 million in the prior year period. The net loss in the current period is primarily the result of unrealized movements on reserves due to interest rate and equity market movements, which more than offset our strong operating performance. Net income in the prior year period resulted from our DOE and favorable mark-to-market on derivatives.

Today, we are in a strong liquidity position, with approximately $25 billion of cash and short-term liquid investments across our investment portfolios, and another $22 billion of long-term liquid investments. These liquid assets position us well to mitigate current market volatility and support the ongoing rotation of our portfolio into higher yielding investment strategies.

Regular Distribution Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly return of capital of $0.09 per class A share and class B share payable on June 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on June 13, 2025. This distribution is identical in amount per share and has the same payment date as the quarterly distribution announced today by Brookfield Corporation on the Brookfield class A shares.

Brookfield Corporation Operating Results

An investment in class A shares of our company is intended to be, as nearly as practicable, functionally and economically, equivalent to an investment in the Brookfield class A shares. A summary of Brookfield Corporation's first quarter operating results is provided below:

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income of consolidated business1 $ 215 $ 519 $ 1,549 $ 5,200 Net income attributable to Brookfield shareholders2 73 102 612 1,112 Distributable earnings before realizations3 1,301 1,001 5,171 4,279 – Per Brookfield class A share3 0.82 0.63 3.26 2.70 Distributable earnings3 1,549 1,216 6,607 4,865 – Per Brookfield class A share3 0.98 0.77 4.17 3.07

1. Consolidated basis – includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

2. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

3. See Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings on page 5 and Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 8 of Brookfield Corporation's press release dated May 8, 2025.

Brookfield Corporation net income above is presented under IFRS. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the class A shares of our company will be impacted significantly by the market price of the Brookfield class A shares and the business performance of Brookfield as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review Brookfield Corporation's letter to shareholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield Corporation's disclosure on its website under the Reports & Filings section at bn.brookfield.com .

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited March 31 December 31 (US$ millions) 2025 2024 Assets Insurance invested assets Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 16,686 $ 16,643 Investments 90,184 88,566 Reinsurance funds withheld 1,492 1,517 Accrued investment income 841 109,203 860 107,586 Deferred policy acquisition costs 10,848 10,696 Reinsurance recoverables and deposit assets 12,957 13,195 133,008 131,477 Other assets 8,604 8,476 Total assets 141,612 139,953 Liabilities and equity Policy and contract claims 7,588 7,659 Future policy benefits 14,582 14,088 Policyholders' account balances 84,606 83,079 Deposit liabilities 1,483 1,502 Market risk benefits 4,066 3,655 Unearned premium reserve 1,674 1,843 Funds withheld for reinsurance liabilities 3,266 3,392 117,265 115,218 Corporate borrowings 1,004 1,022 Subsidiary borrowings 3,332 3,329 Other liabilities 7,001 7,308 Non-controlling interest 771 850 Class A and class B 1,469 1,470 Class C 10,770 13,010 10,756 13,076 Total liabilities and equity $ 141,612 $ 139,953



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended 2025 2024 Net premiums and other policy revenue $ 1,301 $ 1,643 Net investment income, including funds withheld 1,429 670 Net investment gains (losses), including funds withheld (112 ) 172 Total revenues 2,618 2,485 Benefits and claims paid on insurance contracts (1,107 ) (1,414 ) Interest sensitive contract benefits (524 ) (185 ) Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (339 ) (225 ) Change in fair value of insurance-related derivatives and embedded derivatives (200 ) 44 Change in fair value of market risk benefits (361 ) (31 ) Other reinsurance expenses (1 ) (7 ) Operating expenses (382 ) (233 ) Interest expense (73 ) (72 ) Total benefits and expenses (2,987 ) (2,123 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (369 ) 362 Income tax recovery (expense) 87 (25 ) Net income (loss) $ (282 ) $ 337 Attributable to: Class A and class B shareholders1 $ 4 $ 3 Class C shareholder (330 ) 332 Non-controlling interest 44 2 $ (282 ) $ 337

1. Class A shares receive distributions at the same amount per share as the cash dividends paid on each Brookfield class A share.



SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO DISTRIBUTABLE OPERATING EARNINGS

Three Months Ended 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ (282 ) $ 337 Unrealized net investment losses (gains), including funds withheld 112 (172 ) Mark-to-market losses (gains) on insurance contracts and other net assets 685 65 515 230 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (183 ) 15 Transaction costs 41 12 Depreciation 64 22 Distributable operating earnings 1 $ 437 $ 279

1. Non-GAAP measure – see Non-GAAP and Performance Measures on page 6.

Additional Information

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which have been prepared using generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“US GAAP” or“GAAP”).

Brookfield Wealth Solutions' Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our distributions can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNT) is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Wealth Solutions is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BN). For more information, please visit our website at or contact:

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on US GAAP, unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Distributable operating earnings. We define distributable operating earnings as net income after applicable taxes excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes related to basis and other changes, and breakage and transaction costs, as well as certain investment and insurance reserve gains and losses, including gains and losses related to asset and liability matching strategies, non-operating adjustments related to changes in cash flow assumptions for future policy benefits, and change in market risk benefits, and is inclusive of returns on equity invested in certain variable interest entities and our share of adjusted earnings from our investments in certain associates. Distributable operating earnings is a measure of operating performance. We use distributable operating earnings to assess our operating results.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-GAAP measures in our filings available at .

